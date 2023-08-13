Retirement account owners are required to withdraw a minimum amount annually from pre-tax retirement accounts, i.e., IRAs and 401(k)s, referred to as the required minimum distribution (RMD).

The Secure Act 2.0 generally increased the required age, to begin RMDs, to 73. Beginning in 2024, owners of Roth 401(k) accounts will no longer be required to take RMDs, as is already true of Roth IRAs. Additionally, the IRS updated the life expectancy tables used to calculate RMDs, which became effective on January 1, 2022, slightly reducing RMDs at most attained ages.

IRS Publication 590-B contains the uniform lifetime table, joint life expectancy table, and single life expectancy table. Using the right table to take the correct RMD is important to avoid potentially significant penalties.

Joint life expectancy table

This table is required to be used by the owner of an IRA or 401(k) who is taking distributions during their lifetime, to calculate their RMD, when their spouse is the beneficiary for the entire year and is more than 10 years younger than the IRA owner.

Uniform lifetime table

This table is most often used by the owner of an IRA or a 401(k) who is taking distributions during their lifetime to calculate their RMD. This table is used when you are married, and your spouse is less than 10 years younger or if you are married and your spouse is not the sole beneficiary. It is also used if you are not married.

Single life expectancy table

This table is used by the beneficiary, who is not the spouse of an IRA owner, to calculate their RMD on an inherited retirement account and is never used by the owner of an IRA taking distributions during their lifetime.

Be aware, if you pass away, the employer, as a plan sponsor, is required to use the single life expectancy table to calculate distributions (RMDs) payable to your surviving spouse. The single life table creates much larger taxable RMDs to your spouse than had you implemented a rollover of your account from the employer-sponsored plan to an Individual Retirement Account (IRA).

The rollover to your own IRA would allow your spouse as the beneficiary to treat the account as their own, and to use the uniform lifetime table, possibly creating much smaller RMDs and less tax payable, than those required by the employer-sponsored plan.

Multiple retirement accounts

If you own multiple accounts, in some instances, you are allowed to combine RMDs from the same type of account and take a distribution from a single account. However, you are not allowed to combine withdrawals from certain different types of accounts. Seek the advice of a qualified financial advisor and tax professional regarding your unique situation.