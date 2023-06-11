Since 1916, the United States has imposed a tax on the estates of decedents considered too wealthy and began taxing gifts in 1932. In 1976, Congress enacted into law the generation-skipping transfer tax (GSTT), linking it to the unified estate, gift, and generation-skipping tax system. The estate tax applies to transfers of the estate owner’s property at death, and the gift tax applies to transfers made during their lifetime.

The federal estate tax exemption

Estate tax applies to the estate’s total value that exceeds the exemption. In 2023, the exemption is $12.92 million per person. Great care must be taken to ensure assets are properly titled to fully utilize each person’s exemption amount.

In 2026, the exemption reduces to approximately $6.4 million and $12.8 million for married couples, when the double exemption of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) “sunsets.” An unlimited deduction is allowed for transfers to a surviving spouse, charitable organizations, and the support of a minor child.

Estate owners who make gifts and estates that transfer the unused exemption to the surviving spouse prior to 2026 will be able to retain the tax benefit of the higher exemption.

Portability

Unlike the Illinois estate tax exemption, the federal estate tax exemption is portable between spouses. If the first spouse to die does not use their full exemption, the surviving spouse’s exemption is increased by the unused amount. Although tax rates are graduated, all assets in excess of the exemption are generally taxed at the top rate of 40%.

Gift tax

The gift tax was enacted to prevent estate owners from avoiding the estate tax by transferring their assets before they died. The exemption amount is the same that applies to the estate tax and is integrated with it, meaning that lifetime gifts reduce the exemption amount available at death. Estate owners pay gift tax on gifts that they make in excess of the exemption at the rate of 40%.

Annual exclusion gifts are an additional amount that can be gifted each year and are disregarded for both the estate tax and gift tax. In 2023, an estate owner may make an annual gift of up to $17,000 to as many individuals as they would like, with no federal gift tax return required.

Generation-skipping transfer tax

Congress enacted the GST tax (GSTT) to prevent estate owners from avoiding the estate tax, for one or more generations, by making gifts directly to their grandchildren or great-grandchildren. Using the exemption and the top estate tax rate, the GSTT imposes a second layer of tax on asset transfers to recipients who are two or more generations younger than the donor.

Special provisions

Family-owned farms and closely held businesses may benefit from special provisions that may reduce the taxable value. When meeting specific conditions, businesses and farms may also qualify for paying the tax due in installments.

Be aware that estates valued under the $12.92 million exemption in 2023, may not be under the $6.4 million exemption that applies after 2025. With the advice of a specialized estate planning attorney and a knowledgeable financial advisor, consider all planning opportunities available to reduce the potential tax on your estate.

