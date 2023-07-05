DOWNS — The Kickapoo Tearoom and Boutique, 102 S. Seminary St. in Downs, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

Co-owners Denise Pitzer and Lisa Sorensen opened the restaurant May 12 inside a 113-year-old building formerly occupied by the United Methodist Church. With the original roof and stained glass windows, the historic space offers a unique atmosphere for diners. It also houses a boutique.

"A lot of times when people come into a church, there's just a sense of peace. And we still want that when people come in, and also the food experience that we've created," Sorensen said. "There's a huge following for tearooms."

Sorensen and Pitzer developed a friendship as they lived down the street from each other and were members of the same church. They noticed that they shared similar tastes, and when the church came up for sale, both were interested in buying it.

Sorensen and her husband had ideas, but Pitzer was the one who suggested that the former church would work well for a tearoom. Ultimately, they agreed. The business name stems from its location near Kickapoo Creek, which is named for the Native American people who once lived in the area.

"There's a rich, wonderful history in this space, and from the people that came before us," Pitzer said, "and we just feel like we get to be the stewards of it now."

The duo described pouring their sweat and tears into the restaurant — a journey that included more than three weeks spent hand-stenciling gold embellishments on the floors. They focused on details that would further their mission, a tagline of sorts for the business: "Come join us at our table to celebrate everyday life."

"That's why we like the environment," Pitzer said, "because you can be reminded how valuable everyday life is."

Popular menu items include the turkey cordon bleu, a spin on chicken cordon bleu; the quiche Français, which incorporates spinach and Gruyère cheese; and the Kickapoo Cristo, a custom take on a Monte Cristo sandwich.

For those with a sweet tooth, the tearoom also offers macarons as a special, switching out the flavors frequently. Some popular varieties include blueberry and orange citrus, which tastes similar to an orange Dreamsicle.

Each meal includes an entrée, side and dessert that are served on three-tiered towers of plates. Each tower features a mix of china patterns, part of an effort to make the restaurant feel "like you're walking into grandma's for a holiday meal," Sorensen said.

"We've had young families and we've had old families," she said. "We've had fathers and daughters, baby showers, birthdays, an impromptu bridal shower and anniversary celebrations."

The unique touches are already resonating. Pitzer described serving a customer who gasped when she saw the tower, making Pitzer worry something might be wrong with the food — but no. The woman had been struck by a memory: One of the plates bore a China pattern identical to one that she and her husband picked out 30 years ago.

"There is this desire to just come in and experience something different than a lot of other restaurants that we have around here," Sorensen said. "It's just different. I think that's what draws people to it."