BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Soybean Association elected new leadership Thursday during its annual meeting in Champaign.

Ron Kindred was named chairman after having served as ISA vice chairman for the last two years.

Kindred is from Atlanta and farms with his wife, Jayne, and son Jay, growing soybeans and corn. He is a previous ISA director and has served the association for 13 years, including as vice president, secretary and legislative chairman. Kindred has also participated in several committees for the association.

Kindred was previously the chairman of the Illinois Soybean Growers SoyPac and a soy advocate for the growers' Voice for Soy program. He represented Illinois on the American Soybean Association board and served as both vice president and secretary for the group.

He is active with the Illinois Farm Bureau and served as president of East Lincoln Farmers Grain Co-op and Atlanta Township trustee.

Other elected members of the Illinois Soybean Association's executive committee include Brad Daugherty, vice chairman; Tim Scates, secretary; Bryan Severs, treasurer; Dwayne Anderson, assistant secretary treasurer; Steve Pitstick, government relations committee chair; Brian Atteberry, market development committee chair; and Brady Holst, soybean production chair.

ISA has a total board of 18 district directors and six at-large directors from throughout the state, working on behalf of Illinois soybean producers and representing more than 43,000 soybean farmers in Illinois.

Visit ilsoy.org/board-of-directors for more information.

