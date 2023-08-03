BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Soybean Association announced the launch of its "It's Sustainably Soy" certification program.

The program recognizes organizations, construction firms and executives for using soy-based products in their infrastructure projects.

A growing number of soy and bio-based construction additives, materials and methods are available to companies seeking to improve the sustainability of their infrastructure investments, according to a press release from ISA.

The certification provides organizations with a resource they can list in annual reports and publications highlighting their ongoing sustainability initiatives.

Soy and bio-based products use materials grown on farms across Illinois. Soybeans are responsible for nearly 23,000 jobs and $1.2 billion in annual wages in the states.

Visit ilsoy.org/its-sustainably-soy for more information.

