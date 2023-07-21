BLOOMINGTON — Recent gains in McLean County's population and economy have given area economic and government leaders something to celebrate — but also, a puzzle to solve.

In an era when the U.S. Census Bureau estimates that people move an average of 11 times in their lives, how can new residents be enticed to stay here?

That's the driving force behind a bevy of developments that community leaders are pursuing to capitalize on and retain the community's new arrivals.

According to U.S. Census data, the Bloomington-Normal metropolitan area increased in population by a marginal 1,382 people between 2010 and 2020. However, that data does not account for the newcomers who have arrived since 2021 to work at the Rivian Automotive manufacturing plant in west Normal or others who have been lured by the area's economic growth.

With a focus on retaining that population, the McLean County Chamber of Commerce and McLean County Community Compact with PNC Bank created the 2023 McLean County Employer Needs Survey that highlights what employers are noticing from employees who are leaving or turning down jobs.

Most of the respondents cited reasons that included compensation, job flexibility and benefits as well as for other reasons like relocation and housing availability.

“This isn’t unique to McLean County, but we have to identify how we want to address that issue ourselves and rather than having a lot of individual discussions on what we can do in the workforce, how is it that we can come together and have a community conversation,” said McLean County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Charlie Moore.

The chamber hosted Reimaging Advocacy Multiplied (RAMP) event on Thursday afternoon, uniting business leaders and government officials to focus on challenges and opportunities in building up the local workforce.

RAMP is about collective action and community growth and serves as a replacement for the chamber's “State of” series, shifting focus to the future of Bloomington-Normal and McLean County as a competitive job market and community for retention, Moore said.

“We are inviting the business community to the table along with the elected officials to really address what some steps are that we can put into place to really identify where there are opportunities and then work together to move forward,” he said.

Respondents to the survey included 103 McLean County employers, many of which were small businesses that had been in operations for decades. They represented some 30,034 employees, of which 22,806 were full-time workers.

The majority of the responding employers operate in marketing, human services and business management and administration.

Recent government data showed the McLean County workforce is made up of 95,781 individuals with 92,469 of those people employed and 3,312 unemployed. The unemployment rate was 3.5%.

The total number of job openings in the next three years is projected to be 2,567 with education and training being the top growing sector, anticipating 721 openings. Other projected growth areas included health sciences with 540 openings, business management and administration with 445 openings, and hospitality and tourism with 245 openings.

“We wanted to make sure that we surveyed our businesses to see how we can better our community and get people to stay,” said Ashley Strupek, professional and workforce development coordinator with the McLean County Chamber of Commerce.

As for what employers feel are essential workplace skills, the survey showed that communicating effectively and practicing professionalism at work are the most important qualities, while advancing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and navigating challenges and stressors were ranked lower.

Strupek said some employers might not understand the importance of DEI practices, and the chamber is working to create an educational toolkit on the subject.

“I think people don’t understand what DEI is, so they just think it’s not important,” Strupek said. “It’s something that we need to all be aware of and also take into consideration and just know that it is important.”

Other recommendations were for employers to explore job flexibility and review compensation and benefits, as well as working to better understand employee needs, engage the local university populations and create career pathways with local education systems.

Following the results of the survey, local and state government officials highlighted the need for improving the quality of life throughout Bloomington-Normal and McLean County through investments in infrastructure, public facilities and housing.

Normal

Kevin McCarthy, Normal town council member and mayor pro tempore, said residents are asking for more walkable access to transit and other mixed-use environments; they want parking accommodations as well as varying densities and building designs, he said.

McCarthy said the town council will soon prepare to bid out the long-awaited underpass project at Uptown Station, which will connect uptown and to the planned south central business district known as Uptown South.

In the last nine months, the town has approved residential developments that will generate more than 1,400 new units varying from single-family detached homes to duplexes and multi-family units, McCarthy said.

“We plan to continue our role as a leader in Illinois where businesses thrive, individuals and their loved ones feel safe and valued and our neighborhoods flourish,” McCarthy said.

Bloomington

Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe said the city’s strategic plan highlights their priorities in improving infrastructure, revitalizing older neighborhoods, emphasizing economic development, promoting housing diversity, improving efficiency in service delivery and enhancing public safety.

“Bloomington has always been a very attractive community,” Mwilambwe said. “In fact, that is the reason why I decided to come here because as a student I always felt that the community was nice, clean, very neat and had, at the time, already enough to offer. But I think over the years we’ve made quite a bit of progress.”

Bloomington Deputy City Manager Jeff Jurgens highlighted the city’s work with the Bloomington Public Library remodel and reconstruction of O’Neil Park & Pool, which are both expected to be completed this fall, as well as the services and events offered throughout the many parks and in the historic downtown area.

Jurgens said the city has started talking about the Water Capital Improvement Plan, which is projected to be a $350 million investment into water distribution improvements, modernization and replacements.

“Obviously we’ve got to have good water in the community,” Jurgens said. “Similar to what the town talked about, not necessarily the greatest thing that people like to spend money on, but you also like to have good roads.”

Bloomington has invested just over $2 million in its road infrastructure work and is now getting underway with the downtown streetscape project, which has a steering committee in place and a public engagement campaign to start in late August, Jurgens said.

McLean County

McLean County Administrator Cassy Taylor also highlighted the need for broadband internet access throughout the county and said the access to the internet can affect employees wanting to work from home or opportunities for businesses to utilize online commerce.

A work group named Accelerate Access will work to expand broadband access for all residents and create affordable and high-quality internet while promoting economic growth and educational opportunities and improving the overall quality of life, she said.

“We’re going to explore a variety of opportunities to secure funding,” Taylor said. “Currently there are significant federal dollars that are available and have been allocated for these types of projects.”

Taylor also mentioned that the county has received funding from the Illinois Department of Transportation to extend the Constitution Trail to McLean, about 15 miles southwest of Bloomington, connecting the two communities.

The board is also working with the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council to revamp their small business loan process to offer up to $20,000 with 0% interest and commercial lease grants of up to $10,000, Taylor said.

“It’s not just for rural communities; it’s for anyone in McLean County, but we did believe that it would be helpful for our small communities, especially those that have storefronts in the downtown areas that are vacant,” she added.

State Sen. Dave Koehler, D-Peoria, as well as state Sens. Sally Turner, R-Beason, and Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City, were in attendance and talked about the importance helping communities in their district through cooperation and passing state legislation.

Koehler said it is important to foster relationships with universities and colleges that can create pathways for local employment but also look at other avenues through apprenticeships and the trades.

"There's some things you're gonna find that are gonna happen all across Illinois, in fact all across the United States," Koehler said. "So we better look at just as you have done with taking a snapshot of what people have said in response to different issues and different situations in Bloomington-Normal and translate that down to a workable plan, and we've got to do that at the state level."

Photos: 27th annual Glorious Garden Festival takes root in Bloomington-Normal Tending succulents Tropical Flowers Cactus Succulent Shed Climbing Onion 2023 Dan Anderson 1 GLORIOUS GARDENS 071523-blm-loc-gardenfest4 Video: Children's librarian Alex Bell talks about StoryWalk