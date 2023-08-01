BLOOMINGTON — Heartland Bank and Trust Company announced dates for "Shred Days," which allows for secure onsite document shredding.

Shred Days will be held at several Heartland locations across Central Illinois. They are scheduled for every Saturday in August, every Saturday in September, excluding Sept. 2 and 30; and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 21.

In Bloomington, Heartland Bank will host its Shred Day from 9 a.m. to noon, Aug. 19 at 405 N. Hershey Road.

Those who attend can dispose of receipts, old utility bills, insurance forms, bank statements and more. A mobile shred unit will be available, allowing participants to witness the shredding process through the unit's observation window.

Visit hbtbank.com/shred-days for more information.

