BLOOMINGTON — Heartland Bank and Trust Company announced dates for "Shred Days," which allows for secure onsite document shredding.
Shred Days will be held at several Heartland locations across Central Illinois. They are scheduled for every Saturday in August, every Saturday in September, excluding Sept. 2 and 30; and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 21.
In Bloomington, Heartland Bank will host its Shred Day from 9 a.m. to noon, Aug. 19 at 405 N. Hershey Road.
Those who attend can dispose of receipts, old utility bills, insurance forms, bank statements and more. A mobile shred unit will be available, allowing participants to witness the shredding process through the unit's observation window.
Visit
hbtbank.com/shred-days for more information.
What is the best way to tackle your debt? These finance experts have some suggestions. Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
Who was there? Photos from the Commerce Bank Holiday Party
Members of the Commerce Bank family
Members of the Commerce Bank family
Byron Blotcky, Patty Files
Byron Blotcky, Patty Files
Bob and Julie Dobski, Steve Snyder, Dan Adams
Bob and Julie Dobski, Steve Snyder, Dan Adams
Nicole Hoffman, Charlie Moore, Cheryl Magnuson
Gregg Hollabaugh, Bob and Joan Fischer
Leanna Bordner, Jack and Kim North
Leanna Bordner, Jack and Kim North
Bob and Vicki Varney, Drs. Kathy Bohn, Tom Nielsen
Bob and Vicki Varney, Drs. Kathy Bohn, Tom Nielsen
Michael and Chelsie Meyer
Michael and Chelsie Meyer
Jessica Moore, Logan Wilson
Erin McVey, Hailey Daffara
Renee and Dan Wilcox, Meghan Meyer
Terry and Debbi Lindberg, Karyn Smith, Cat Woods
Sean Kerr, Amy Roser, Mark Jontry
Sean Kerr, Amy Roser, Mark Jontry
Jason Chambers, Chemberly Cummings
Jason Chambers, Chemberly Cummings
Jonell Kehias, Sue and Steve Seibring
Larry Dietz, Rob Widmer, Marlene Dietz
Larry Dietz, Rob Widmer, Marlene Dietz
Michelle Houchin, Shannon McKay
Amber Gruenloh, Viki Burnett
Ruth Ann and Guy Fraker, Carol and Bob Lauder
Laura Lauterbach, Kyle Clemson, Emily Capan
Jason Chambers, Tyler and Ashley Cravens, Chuck Erickson
Sammi Kern, Vanessa Campos, Adam Ruble, Sara Larsen, Erin Jennings
Scott and Ali Preston
Scott and Ali Preston
IWU President Georgia Nugent, Kristen Weikle
IWU President Georgia Nugent, Kristen Weikle
Puneet and Nishi Leekha, Coleen and Charlie Moore
Puneet and Nishi Leekha, Coleen and Charlie Moore
Samantha Morehead, Jeremy Daniels
Dan Wilcox, Marty Mandula
Meta Mickens-Baker, Sam Lewis, Sonja Reece
Meta Mickens-Baker, Sam Lewis, Sonja Reece
Chuck Erickson, Cat Woods, Cheryl Magnuson, Tara Boyd, Heather Young, Tracy Patkunas
Katie and Tim Norman
Katie and Tim Norman
Nishi and Puneet Leekha, Dan Adams, B.J. and Emily Wilken
Dani and Brian Wipperman
Dani and Brian Wipperman
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.