MACKINAW — Haynes On Main, 108 S. Main St. in Mackinaw, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

Carol and Patrick Haynes own the bar and grill, which opened April 22, 2013, and recently celebrated its 10th anniversary.

The restaurant is in the location of the original drugstore in Mackinaw, which was built in 1883. The couple said when they purchased the building, they completely gutted and renovated the space.

In addition to running the restaurant, the Haynes live on a 5-acre farm in Mackinaw where they grow vegetables used in the restaurant.

"We do a lot of things different than regular restaurants. We cut all of our vegetables fresh, we buy our meat fresh, and we locally source things when we can; and our food is just really, really good," Carol Haynes said. "We have a lot of craft beers, unique cocktails and a wine list. So I think we're just a little bit more elevated than your average small-town bar. We're definitely a destination spot."

The restaurant is about 30 minutes west of Bloomington-Normal, and Carol Haynes said they have a significant following from the Twin Cities.

The Haynes started out with only three items on the menu, but it has grown to offer five entrees, as well as salads, burgers, appetizers, sandwiches and more. They make many items from scratch, including stuffed jalapeños, tortillas, meatballs and corn dip. They also offer typical bar food favorites like pretzel sticks and cheese balls.

The smash burgers, tuna crispy rice, Mexican street corn dip, salmon and ribeye are among Haynes On Main's most popular menu items. The restaurant offers occasional specials, too, like an heirloom caprese salad and a BLT sandwich.

"I'm super proud of the food, but I would say definitely my favorite thing is just this sense of community that we've created here and the people that we've met, for sure," Carol Haynes said. "We certainly evolved over 10 years when we first opened."

Haynes On Main offers 14 beers on tap, many of them local, including selections from Keg Grove, White Oak and Lil Beaver breweries. The bar offers 80 craft beers and imports in total. A specialty cocktail menu is also available, featuring a smoky pineapple margarita made with tequila, pineapple margarita, lime and chili pepper rim; lemon basil martini with vodka, lemon syrup and basil leaves; and the Skinny Dip with strawberry rum, sour mix and water.

The restaurant recently added a beer garden with heated concrete floors, providing extra seating that can be used year-round. The owners said it nearly doubled their seating and gives customers another option besides high-top tables, which make up the majority of the indoor tables.

They host live music from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sundays; and on one Wednesday each month, they host DIY classes, like candle-making, in partnership other businesses. In November, the featured DIY activity will be making fall porch pots.

In another upcoming event, Haynes On Main will host ladies night Thursday, Sept. 7, with several vendors and giveaways.

"We've been really fortunate. We're in a town of 2,000 people — we're not on Veterans Parkway with 500,000 cars driving by every day — so it's been really great. It's amazing," Carol Haynes said. "It's amazing to me sometimes that people still don't know we're here after 10 years. So it's just really interesting, and we've been really happy."