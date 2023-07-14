HUDSON — The owners of Green Gables Bar and Grill hope their Lake Bloomington landmark and burger spot will be back in business this winter with new additions for patrons to enjoy.

"We've been waiting for quite a while now, so we're excited," said Kyle Tague, who co-owns the restaurant with his wife, Amy Tague. "Maybe even a little bit more than our customers are."

Green Gables, which burned down in May 2022, has been a popular gathering place since 1929. Amy and Kyle bought the building from her parents in spring 2021 and plan to bring the iconic establishment back with extra space and a new beer garden.

A building permit was issued July 6 for $968,840 for plans that include an expanded bar and restaurant at 17485 E. 2500 North Road in Hudson. The Tagues hope to begin construction in August and finish sometime after December. Kyle Tague said they will do most of the general contracting work themselves, including framing and interior jobs, once the foundation work is finished.

The McLean County Board late last year approved a special use permit for the beer garden and a pair of variances that would allow for the parking and porch to be within 40 feet of the county roads bordering the property.

Since then, Tague said they have received a $1.2 million loan from their bank, which will primarily go toward rebuilding the restaurant and bar space, with the remaining amount to be used for the beer garden.

"It might be a situation where material costs end up running a little bit higher than expected, and we then piece together the beer garden over the next couple of years," he said. "As of right now, it looks like we're gonna be able to do it."

Tague said the new space will include two flat-top grills instead of one, and eight beer taps instead of one.

They plan to increase seating from 50 people to 80, enabling the restaurant to feed more customers who have traveled out to taste Green Gables' savory smash burgers and tantalizing fried cheese balls.

The grocery store will still carry basic essentials like bread, bacon, milk and eggs, as well fishing gear and camping supplies, but will be cut down to one aisle to accommodate the extra restaurant seating.

"We were just so crowded with the small building we had, and the groceries in the back took up a lot of space, and the customers we talked to just wouldn't come out because we were so busy," Tague said.

The community has rallied to support Green Gables since it was destroyed by fire just over a year ago. Tague said they raised around $20,000 through multiple fundraisers after the fire, including partnering with Epiphany Farms for a benefit dinner to help pay staff and cover other immediate expenses.

He said he's heard quite a bit of interest from former employees who want to come back to Green Gables, and he hopes to have at least half of the original crew.

"We're just as excited as everybody else and we hope to be back soon," Tague said. "We can't wait."

For updates on Green Gables Bar and Grill, visit facebook.com/GreenGablesBarAndGrill

