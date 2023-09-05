BLOOMINGTON — Froth & Fork: America's Eatery & Bar, 712 S. Eldorado Road in Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

The restaurant opened Aug. 5 and is owned by Siva Busa, who also owns Aroma Indian Restaurant & Bar, right next door at 716 S. Eldorado Road.

Busa is originally from Andhra Pradesh in Southern India, but has been in the Bloomington-Normal area for over 22 years.

Froth & Fork is in the space previously occupied by Legends Sports Bar & Grill, which closed during the pandemic. Busa said he completely renovated the space for the new restaurant, with his goal being to break into the American breakfast business.

"I wanted to do the business which can reach more people. Aroma, still a lot of people like it, but it's like limited, so when I chose this I feel like I could be serving the community where I live," Busa said. "Even though it's a business giving back to the community, it's a nice place to come and hang out, and for the families to come and make traditional memories."

Popular menu items include the taco tres, which are available with chicken, grilled steak, pork, Mexican sausage or minced beef, and the wings, which customers will find on the "Irresistible Beer Bites" menu. When it comes to breakfast, the fresh market hash, benedict grilled salmon and bacon temptation omelet have been customer favorites.

Food items are even delivered to guests by a robot server.

The restaurant offers a variety of lunch specials, including 50-cent Wing Wednesdays, Taco Thursdays, and sandwich/wrap baskets for $10.

A fresh juice bar and complimentary coffee are available as well. Busa said the orange juice is squeezed daily, and that's his favorite part about the restaurant; he added they sell about 50 glasses of the juice each day. Other juice offerings include orange pineapple, carrot, cucumber, apple pineapple, ginger carrot celery, ginger shot and apple carrot.

The bar has 16 beers on tap, including local craft beers, as well as a cocktail-making machine. Busa said he is working on creating a unique cocktail menu.

"I think our 'Beer Bites' menu is a little unique compared to other bars. It has a mix of Asian, Spanish and American, so under one roof we have three different cuisines," Busa said. "I think people enjoy the friendly service and the homey environment, and people can see the freshness. I have the passion to feed the people. This is just my startup menu; it's not the full picture yet."

Busa said his brother came up with the name of the restaurant, as it offers both beer and food, a concept that also is reflected in the "Beer Bites" section of the menu. Busa came up with the logo of a beer glass with frothy foam on top.

Busa added that he purchased the NFL Sunday Ticket, so guests will be able to watch live football this season on the restaurant's 10 TV screens.

The restaurant also has a gaming room, and Busa plans to bring back karaoke, music bingo, and other events similar to what Legends had.

"When I got the opportunity, I initially hesitated to do this bar business, which I don't know, but I have the good food experience. So I thought that I could overcome anything," Busa said. "(Froth & Fork) is a very unique name to build a brand. I'm working on building the brand. It's an American bar; I'm motivated by restaurants like Biaggi's and Destihl. I like those. Those are my inspiration."

Busa said he may expand Froth & Fork in the future, but wants to settle into running two businesses first.

IF YOU GO What: Froth & Fork Where: 712 S. Eldorado Road, Bloomington Hours: 6-1 a.m., Sunday through Thursday; and 6-2 a.m., Friday and Saturday Phone: 309-661-8800 Website: frothandfork.com

