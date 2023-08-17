BLOOMINGTON — The former Ovation Cinema Grill at 415 Detroit Drive in Bloomington has been sold for $3.35 million,
following their closure in 2020.
According to a news release from Axis 360 Commercial Real Estate, FMB Holding Inc. of Bloomington bought the property in July. The buyer was represented by Sherye Przybyla with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services.
New Vision Theatres Ovation Cinema Grill at 415 Detroit Drive in Bloomington is shown on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. The business is closing.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
The seller, NV Propco Acquisition, was represented by Axis agents Michael O'Neal and Meghan O'Neal-Rogozinski.
Ovation Cinema Grill closed at the start of the pandemic in 2020 and never reopened after its parent company, New Vision Theaters, filed for bankruptcy later that year.
A note posted on the door at New Vision Theatres Ovation Cinema Grill, 415 Detroit Drive, Bloomington, this week said the theater and grill are temporarily closed because of Gov. Pritzker's COVID-19 restrictions. The destination is closing permanently because the company has filed for bankruptcy.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
The Detroit Drive location originally opened in 1999 as Carmike Cinemas.
It was renovated in 2015 into 10 dining cinema rooms and renamed Ovation Cinemas 10. The renovation included a full-service kitchen, lobby bar and a remodeling of each screening room to allow for fewer but larger seats, tables and drink holders.
The venue was later renamed to New Vision Theaters Ovation Cinema Grill.
The buyer's plans for the building are unknown at this time, according to Axis.
Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99
