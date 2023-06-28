BLOOMINGTON — Epiphany Farms Hospitality Group has announced the departure of Stu Hummel, vice president and co-owner of EFHG and corporate executive chef.

Hummel has served as a member of Epiphany’s team since September 2009 and will be leaving the company as of June, according to a Monday press release.

EFHG operates four independent restaurant brands in Bloomington: Epiphany Farms Restaurant, Anju Above, Harmony Korean BBQ and Bakery & Pickle. EFHG also oversees a special events and catering team and Epiphany Estate, a 70-acre working farm that supplies the group’s four restaurants and the local community.

“The Epiphany Farms Hospitality Group team is grateful for Stu’s dedication and leadership throughout his tenure and wishes him the best,” the press release said. “Stu plans to step away from the kitchen and restaurant operations to realign and start his next chapter.”

The press release said June marks 14 years since EFHG was incorporated. During Hummel’s tenure, the hospitality group has been “recognized and showcased for its next level farm-to-table operations” by media organizations including The Pantagraph, the Chicago Tribune and The Wall Street Journal and more, according to the press release.

“After 24 years of learning, teaching, stewarding the land, serving the community, and grinding the industry gears, I’ve decided to take a MUCH deserved hiatus from the hospitality industry,” Hummel said in his own Facebook announcement Tuesday. “I am very proud of what Epiphany Farms has accomplished over the last 14 years.”

Hummel did not respond to The Pantagraph’s request for comment on his departure.

Photos: Green Gables benefit at Epiphany Farms 052722-blm-loc-fundraise6 052722-blm-loc-fundraise7 052722-blm-loc-fundraise8 052722-blm-loc-fundraise1 052722-blm-loc-fundraise04 052722-blm-loc-fundraise03 052722-blm-loc-fundraise02 052722-blm-loc-fundraise01 052722-blm-loc-fundraise0 052722-blm-loc-fundraise9 052722-blm-loc-fundraise5 052722-blm-loc-fundraise4 052722-blm-loc-fundraise3 052722-blm-loc-fundraise2