BLOOMINGTON — Increased demand to investigate reports of child abuse and neglect in the Bloomington-Normal area prompted a fast-track approach to hiring state workers on Monday.

Hundreds of applicants from across the region showed up at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 10 Brickyard Drive, Bloomington, for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services' inaugural "On-the-Spot" hiring event. Organizers were looking to fill roughly 100 positions in the area, including child welfare specialists, child protection specialists, child welfare trainees and child protection trainees.

Jassen Strokosch, chief of staff for DCFS, said the event consolidated the steps needed to qualify for a job with the state agency.

"If you're a candidate, you just move from table to table with your paperwork," he said. "You get all those things knocked out, and at the end, you leave us some fingerprints and a background check being run and a conditional offer if you meet the qualifications."

The expedited hiring process reduces the turnaround time needed to make an employment offer by 80%, officials said.

Bilingual Spanish-speaking child protection specialists and child welfare specialists also remain in high demand.

Strokosch said there has been some uptick in the Bloomington-Normal area over the last year in terms of investigations, and more staff is needed in the agency to accommodate the workload and fill vacancies.

The agency could not immediately provide investigation totals for the area on Monday, but did provide statewide data for recent years. There have been 47,398 investigations since Jan. 1, a little under half of the 98,289 investigations conducted in the prior year.

Previous year totals were:

2021: 96,568

2020: 83,692

2019: 91,140

"One of the things that's unique about DCFS is our staffing levels go up and down depending on what kind of demand we have for services," Strokosch said. "If we have more investigations coming in, we need more staff and we adjust that in real time."

DCFS considers candidates who have a bachelor's or master's degree in human services, education, criminal justice, administration or law enforcement, Strokosch said.

He said the agency hosted a similar event in Rockford last week and had almost 200 applicants walk out with a job offer.

"I would have loved something like this, especially since it's different than a college recruitment event and is very targeted on those qualified people who live and work in and around this community," said Heather Tarczan, director of communications at Illinois DCFS. "It's a really unique opportunity to be a part of a innovative organization."

While DCFS oversees child welfare in Illinois, it does not do so alone. The state contracts with private organizations throughout the state that administer foster care and other child care services.

Monday's event targeted people to work for DCFS, but Strokosch said the agency could partner with those private sector organizations down the road to connect them with applicants.

"Normally, we're at hiring fairs and universities and in all of those we partner up with the private sector," Strokosch said. "We really see child welfare, whether you're at the state or private (level), all are part of the whole system, so we want to see them succeed as well."

Among the applicants was Aleisha Mack, from Joliet, who learned about the event on the state's employment opportunities web site and thought it would be worth trying out since she had been applying for some time but never received a call back.

Mack said she was able to work with DCFS staff one-on-one and receive detailed answers for questions about certain job positions and learn that she qualified for a higher position.

"I had a lot of anxiety on the way in but I got here, I saw a lot more people than I expected and it like the focus wasn't just on me and made me feel a little relieved," Mack said. "Even with the workers walking and everybody helping you, it made for a welcoming and comfortable process."

A full list of job openings is available online at dcfsjobs.illinois.gov.

