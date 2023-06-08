NORMAL — Young professionals from across McLean County gathered in uptown Normal this week to learn more about local job opportunities and networks.

"Take advantage of this awesome networking opportunity and try to go outside your comfort zone a little bit," said Ann Schick, an academic adviser at Heartland Community College and member of the Becoming BN committee. "That's where you will grow, and you never know where you might learn about your next job opportunity."

The McLean County Chamber of Commerce hosted "The Center of it All Welcome Party" at Fiala Brothers Brewery & Beer Hall Wednesday to connect young professionals with the Bloomington-Normal business scene.

The event was open to people ages 18 through 25, including recent graduates, career professionals and entrepreneurs, and was aimed at providing them an opportunity to expand their professional networks, exchange ideas and gain insight from others in the community.

Some of the companies and organizations in attendance included Carle BroMenn Medical Center, State Farm, Country Financial, Growmark, Habitat for Humanity, Rivian and the Illinois Farm Bureau.

The event was organized by Becoming BN, a workforce development program organized by a subsidiary of the McLean County Chamber of Commerce named COMPACT, Schick said.

Schick said the chamber has been hosting social networking events like this since 2019, when they noticed a number of interns and students coming to Bloomington-Normal during the summer and wanted to show them what the area has to offer.

"This time we're trying to cut it down to one big event to really welcome people and kick things off for the summer and let them see our local businesses that are unique and special to Bloomington-Normal," Schick said.

Business leaders and local officials like Normal Mayor Chris Koos were in attendance to welcome the crowd and talk with individuals.

"There's so much opportunity in Bloomington-Normal," Koos said. "I know you're all working all kinds of different jobs, building your resume and getting work opportunities, and we're glad you're here and we hope you stay here."

"We'd understand if you don't, but you're missing a real opportunity in this community to stay," Koos added.

Victoria Padilla, communications director for the Regional Office of Education #17 and member of the Bloomington-Normal Young Professionals committee, said events like these help attendees learn how to network with new people and brand themselves to employers.

Padilla, originally from the Chicago area, said the affordable cost of living, available jobs and proximity to other major cities attributed to her choice to stay in Bloomington-Normal.

"Sometimes when you're 22 or 23 or fresh out of college, the thought of reaching out to a chamber or going to a networking event like this can feel intimidating, but making those connections and having those friendships are important," Padilla said.

Madelyn Hultz, 21, a senior nursing major at Illinois State University, said she found out about the event from a friend in the College of Business and wanted to connect with others before she graduates in the spring of 2024.

“I thought this would be a good way for me to get myself out there and meet new people and get connected, because I feel like I haven’t done a lot of that, and it’s useful for the future," Hultz said.

Jay Dykstra, 21, a senior aviation administration major at Lewis University, in Romeoville, said he heard about the event from his internship at Central Illinois Regional Airport, where he is an airport operations intern. He is looking to start a career in aviation after graduating in the fall.

“This (internship) kind of gave me a stepping stone to get into that career," Dykstra said. “I thought it was pretty cool that the area was doing something for the interns to connect."

Olivia Messerges, 20, senior agriculture consumer economics major at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, and Tatiana Coleman, 20, junior film studies major at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, said they both heard of the event from their internships at the Illinois Farm Bureau and wanted to learn more about local opportunities in a more social setting.

Messerges said it is encouraging to see companies like the Illinois Farm Bureau and others wanting to reach out to young professionals like herself and provide job opportunities that she could not find anywhere else.

"Events like these are really important because you can meet other people from within the city or the town and get to connect with them in different ways that you wouldn't normally get to do with a job application," Coleman said. "Especially if you're younger and you're moving here and you don't really know anyone, events like these help broaden your horizons."

To learn more about the McLean County Chamber of Commerce, visit www.mcleancochamber.org.

Close James Harden, executive director of engagement and social emotional learning in Champaign Unit 4 School District, delivered the keynote speech Saturday, June 3, at the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Recently graduated high schoolers received over $80,000 in scholarships during the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Bradley Ross Jackson, president of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP Youth Council, at the 2023 NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Carla Campbell-Jackson, vice president of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP, at the NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. James Harden, executive director of engagement and social emotional learning in Champaign Unit 4 School District, delivered the keynote speech Saturday, June 3, at the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. James Harden, executive director of engagement and social emotional learning in Champaign Unit 4 School District, delivered the keynote speech Saturday, June 3, at the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Michael Coleman, previous recipient of Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Mentoring and Providing Scholarships, delivers remarks on Saturday, June 3, at the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. lined up to give out scholarships at the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. The Bloomington-Normal NAACP held its annual Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Brandon Caffey of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. presented students with scholarships on Saturday, June 3, at the Joint Scholarship Celebration at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Members of the local Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. gave out scholarships at Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Photos: Bloomington-Normal NAACP, other groups present $82K in scholarships The Bloomington-Normal NAACP and a number of other groups handed out over $80,000 in scholarships to recent high-school grads in Bloomington and Normal. James Harden, executive director of engagement and social emotional learning in Champaign Unit 4 School District, delivered the keynote speech Saturday, June 3, at the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Recently graduated high schoolers received over $80,000 in scholarships during the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Bradley Ross Jackson, president of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP Youth Council, at the 2023 NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Carla Campbell-Jackson, vice president of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP, at the NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. James Harden, executive director of engagement and social emotional learning in Champaign Unit 4 School District, delivered the keynote speech Saturday, June 3, at the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. James Harden, executive director of engagement and social emotional learning in Champaign Unit 4 School District, delivered the keynote speech Saturday, June 3, at the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Michael Coleman, previous recipient of Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Mentoring and Providing Scholarships, delivers remarks on Saturday, June 3, at the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. lined up to give out scholarships at the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. The Bloomington-Normal NAACP held its annual Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Brandon Caffey of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. presented students with scholarships on Saturday, June 3, at the Joint Scholarship Celebration at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Members of the local Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. gave out scholarships at Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington.