BLOOMINGTON — The Painted Wraith Curiosity Shoppe will host the Anniversary Street Festival, in honor of the store's second year in downtown Bloomington.

The street festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 at the shop, 106 W. Monroe St.

The 100 block of West Monroe between Main and Center streets will be blocked off for the event.

The event will feature more than 30 art vendors and live music throughout the day.

Visit thepaintedwraith.com/special-events for more information.

Photos: 2023 Memorial Day parade in downtown Bloomington