CLINTON — First National Bank and Trust Co. with the DeWitt County Development Council will host a small-business pitch competition called REV.

One or more entrepreneurs will receive up to $15,000. Applications are due by Friday, Sept. 15. The competition is open to residents of DeWitt County and surrounding counties.

From the applicants, up to five will be selected to pitch and be judged on all aspects of their business in front of a panel on Thursday, Nov. 9, at Clinton High School. The event will be free and open to the public.

Participants will have up to 10 minutes to pitch their business concept, followed by questions from the panel of judges, who will judge the pitch, marketing, personal investment level and exit strategy.

The bank started this event in 2017 in an effort to spur economic growth and encourage business owners.

Visit firstnbtc.com/rev to apply. Call 217-935-2148 for more information.

