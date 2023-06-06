BLOOMINGTON — Red Raccoon Games was moving its merchandise Tuesday evening, but not from checkout counter to customer. In this case, the store's games and puzzles were moving along a human relay line from 309 N. Main St. up the sidewalk to its new next-door location at 301 N. Main.

Red Raccoon owner Jamie Mathy said 52 volunteers and 10 store employees were beginning the move into the Main Plaza Building (a former Woolworth store), at the corner of North Main and East Jefferson streets.

If all goes well, Mathy said, the new location will open at 5 p.m. Friday. While the move is being made, the store will be closed to sales.

Red Raccoon's retail space will grow from about 2,000 square feet to 3,200, and the in-store game play area is to go from 1,200 square feet to 3,500. But the entire space will not be open right away.

Mathy said ongoing supply chain issues will keep portions of the building remodel closed.

Mathy said previously the Main Plaza Building has been empty for more than a decade and hasn't had significant renovation for longer than that.

In addition to the gaming store, a café will be opening as part of Red Raccoon's expansion.

Mathy said the hope is that Zeta Coffee, owned by Joel Aper, can open right along with his store on Friday. But the supply chain issues have delayed material for the café as well, so its opening may be delayed.

Zeta Coffee's offerings are expected to be coffees, teas, boba teas and crafted sodas.

Aper told The Pantagraph previously that he plans for the café to keep the same hours as Red Raccoon. He said a pass-through window could be open on some nights to serve coffee to customers on the sidewalk.

Mathy was upbeat about downtown as a whole on Tuesday evening. He said three new store openings are in the works over the next month or so.