BLOOMINGTON — When the community gathers for its annual Labor Day parade and celebration, Connect Transit employees will have another reason to celebrate: seeing each other.

More than 100 drivers who work for Bloomington-Normal public transit agency rarely have time to talk because of the individual nature of the job and their varied start times. On Monday, with buses not running for the holiday, they'll walk together in the parade and get a chance to catch up.

"We only see people when we come in at sign in the morning so we don't get to get together very often," said Thalia Klunick, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 752. "So Labor Day is important for us together as a bus family to talk to each other."

And the "bus family" has grown since last year. The transit agency reduced services in October because of driver shortages, but staffing has rebounded and the agency announced it would return to full service hours Aug. 20.

Also over the past year, Connect Transit has introduced a new on-demand service, started a shift toward electric vehicles and supported major employer Rivian Automotive with development of the Sapphire Route to serve the plant on the community's west side.

Marketing manager Aubrey Staton said the transit system is seeing an increase in ridership over last year by about 18%, which is closer to their ridership prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As far as ridership is concerned, I think we're seeing it come back, and that's really exciting for us," Staton said. "We're ahead of schedule according to the rest of the industry."

Importance to workforce

In July, Connect Transit launched a new on-demand service called Connect Flex allowing users to book rides from their current location to a selected drop-off spot in the southwest Bloomington service zone. Riders can secure a pickup using the Connect Transit app, similar to platforms such as Uber and Lyft, or they can call 309-828-9833.

People have responded. During the month of August, Connect Flex provided over 3,000 trips, Staton said.

Meanwhile, the Sapphire Route, announced nearly a year ago, has opened up recruitment opportunities for electric vehicle startup Rivian, which employs thousands at its Normal manufacturing operations.

"Connect Transit is an outstanding community partner and vital addition to Rivian," said Zach Dietmeier, senior manager of plant communication and policy, in an email.

During its former life as a facility for Mitsubishi Motors Corp., the plant did not enjoy direct bus service, Dietmeier said. Many employees traveled from outside of Bloomington-Normal to work at the site.

Now, over 3,500 Rivian employees live in town, compared to the approximately 3,300 Mitsubishi employees, he said.

"It just underscores the growing need for and importance of transit for our community workforce," he added.

Perhaps appropriately, the transit service is also working to develop its own fleet of electric vehicles and charging infrastructure. The agency has received $15.8 million in federal funding to convert half of its transit fleet to electric vehicles by 2024. Each electric bus is expected to save about 7,000 gallons of diesel a year.

More changes could be coming. Connect Transit is currently conducting a study of its routes, Staton said, although the results of the study will not have an impact until late next year.

'We kept the community going'

Connect Transit has around 160 employees, with roughly 108 drivers in rotation and about 50 others working in areas such as maintenance, management and dispatch, Staton said.

Agency leaders have worked hard to focus on the internal culture, implementing monthly social potlucks and events to help with morale.

"We worked really hard to develop our workforce, and not just getting people in the door but retaining them," Staton said. "I think our employees have definitely seen that kind of shift over the last year and a half."

Klunick said the union and transit service previously had a contentious relationship that she now describes as smooth and cooperative — all for the betterment of the community.

Klunick said she was laid off from Mitsubishi before coming to Connect Transit, where she found a salary and benefits that could support her as a single parent.

"Through COVID, we realized how important the bus was, because there were people that we were taking to hospitals, to make sure that people who were sick were taken care of, and other people stocking the shelves in grocery stores," said Klunick, who has been with Connect Transit for almost 17 years as a bus operator. "We kept the community going."

There are still a few opportunities to join the "bus family." Staton said the transit service has openings in the maintenance department for mechanics and service technicians, as well as bus drivers and dispatchers. Positions are listed online at connect-transit.com.

Applicants will also be provided a commercial driver's license (CDL) if they do not have a license, Staton said. All the training and testing are paid for, and prior experience is not required to apply.

"We will teach you all of that," she said, "and I think that's a big part that people get nervous about, so we try to help and relieve the anxiety around that."

