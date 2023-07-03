Every July, we take pride in celebrating our nation’s independence. For nearly 90 years, our programs have helped provide financial independence to millions of hardworking people. We have useful online tools like the Social Security Statement and our benefits estimator tool that help people not yet receiving benefits. The statement shows the benefits that you and your family may be entitled to includes personalized fact sheets tailored to your age and earnings situation. The benefits estimator tool allows you to get estimates based on different ages you want to begin receiving benefits. These tools can help you plan for financial independence in retirement.

Don’t receive benefits? You can get the most out of your online experience if you have a personal my Social Security account. You can:

• Get your Statement instantly.

• Request a replacement Social Security card (in nearly every state and the District of Columbia).

• Find out if you qualify for benefits.

• Appeal a decision we made on your claim.

Already receiving benefits? If so, you can use your personal my Social Security account to:

• Get an instant benefit verification letter for Social Security, Medicare, and Supplemental Security Income.

• Start or change your direct deposit (Social Security beneficiaries only).

• Check your information and benefit amount.

• Change your address (Social Security beneficiaries only).

Supplemental Security Income

Q: Is it true that a person can own a home and still be eligible for Supplemental Security Income benefits?

A: Yes. A person who owns a home and lives in that home can be eligible for SSI benefits. Although there is an asset limit for people to qualify for SSI, some things don’t count toward that limit, such as a house, a vehicle, and some funds set aside for burial expenses. To learn more about SSI and the eligibility requirements, browse our booklet, Supplemental Security Income, at ssa.gov/pubs/11000.html.

Q: My 15-year-old sister has been blind since birth. I think she should apply for Supplemental Security Income, but my parents think because she's a minor, they're responsible for her and she won't qualify. Who is right?

A: To qualify for SSI, an individual must meet certain income and resource limits. Since your sister is a minor, some of your parents' income and resources will determine whether your sister is eligible for SSI. Once your sister turns 18, their income and resources won’t be considered when deciding her eligibility and payment amount. Tell your parents they can check at any Social Security office to see if your sister qualifies. To learn more, visit ssa.gov or call us at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778).