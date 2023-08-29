DECATUR — Keri Caraher knew Bumblebee would be a perfect fit.

The Belgian Malinois and pitbull mix dog was “wild,” according to her rescuers — probably too wild for most families, but just the right amount of wild for Caraher’s internationally-known stunt dog troupe.

“They're doing this three times a day every single day. They gotta be like, wild, crazy dogs, and that's often what's turned into a shelter, is a dog that was too much for their owners,” Caraher said. “So we really look for the high energy dogs that, you know, if a dog chews up all the shoes in the house, that’s probably a dog we want because they like to play with toys.”

The Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show is an educational entertainment act featuring dog trainers and their own adopted dogs, who perform acts ranging from “frisbee freestyle” to dock diving, flyball racing and more. Previously featured on the 2021 season of America’s Got Talent, the Canine Stars are now performing every day in Lot 1210 at this year’s Farm Progress Show in Decatur.

Like Bumblebee, all the canine performers are rescues. Some moonlight as actors, appearing in TV shows and movies filmed mostly in Canada. Trainers lead the dogs’ stunt performances but also use them to demonstrate dog training tricks for audiences.

Caraher, president of the Canine Stars group, developed an interest in stunt dog performance after stumbling across a dog agility competition on TV. She trained and competed with her own adopted dog for some time before making dog sports her full-time career.

Now, she wants to encourage other people to adopt rescue pets.

“There's millions of dogs out there that are euthanized every year just because there's not enough homes,” Caraher said. “And so these are all dogs that were homeless and we adopted them. Any dog is amazing, and any dog can do all this.”

The dogs are trained using positive reinforcement, meaning trainers usually rely on treats and audience applause to encourage dogs to complete jumps and dives.

It also means the shows don’t always go as planned. On Tuesday, for example, one canine got so excited by a lap dog out in the audience that it leapt from its performance area and into the bleachers.

Caraher said the shows are always rewarding, no matter what happens.

“If you mess up during the show, it's still fun. It's still amazing,” she said. “Whereas if you drove across the country at the national championships, and then you make maybe one minor mistake, it's like depressing and sad and people aren't cheering for you because they're competing against you. This is just fun. And you get to inspire others.”

Guests packed into bleachers to get inspired at the stars’ Grinnell Mutual-sponsored Farm Progress Show stage for each of three Tuesday performances.

For siblings Rylie and Connor Brown, the Canine Stars helped make their family’s trip from Crescent City to the Farm Progress Show grounds in Decatur worth it.

“We went to a lot of places and got some stuff,” said Rylie Brown, 10, of her morning at the trade show. “I like this way better,” she said of the Canine Stars.

Connor Brown, 6, said he liked watching the dogs perform too. But the dogs couldn’t quite beat out his morning.

“I got to hop on some tractors and pretend to drive them,” he said.

A look back at Farm Progress through the years