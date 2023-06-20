BLOOMINGTON — Boba for Life, 502 N. Prospect Road in Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

Bubble tea is a sweet drink of Taiwanese origin; it consists of tea mixed with milk or fruit syrup and small balls of tapioca, called boba. Manjita Shrestha, who runs the business with husband Aashish Shrestha, spoke to The Pantagraph about the qualities that helped Boba for Life build a Twin Cities following.

"It's plant-based; it's from cassava root. We boil the boba and it becomes a jelly texture," she said. "People really started liking it. If I see one new person, I see that person again in the same week, so that's how my business grew.

"It was more word of mouth, and we give fresh boba every single time."

The family-owned business opened in 2017. At first, Shrestha said, she often had to explain the product to customers because it was new to the area, but that is far from the case today.

The journey to business ownership was a winding one for Shrestha, who is originally from Nepal and came to the United States in 2007. She first tried boba when her sister took her to a shop in Oklahoma and promptly became a devotee, searching for it in the Virginia community where she attended school.

After graduation, she got a job at State Farm and worked there for five years.

But Shrestha and her husband are both foodies and he loves to cook, so they figured they would end up in the restaurant business eventually. She knew she wanted to try entrepreneurship, and she knew that she would want to open a boba business.

The passion runs in the family: The couple's 5-year-old daughter also loves boba so much that she wants some every single day.

"My favorite thing about boba is that the taste is unique. Our theme, our logo is 'enjoy your drink and don't forget to chew,'" Shrestha said. "I just love the tea and the variety of teas that we provide."

Popular menu items include the brown sugar milk tea, taro milk tea, the Oreo shake, and the peach and green apple slushies. The popping bobas, which are juice-based bobas that burst fresh fruit flavors into your mouth, are also customer favorites. Different flavors of popping bubbles are switched out every few months.

The shop also offers dumplings or "momo," bakery items, Korean waffle ice cream, macaroons, and coffee as well as indoor dining, take-out, and catering services.

Shrestha said they can mix and match the fruit teas with the popping bobas, and they occasionally offer discounts on drinks.

"The kids get really excited with those popping bobas, they're really drawn to it. Kids bring their parents and they fall in love with it, so that's how the circle is going," Shrestha said.

Shrestha said that a lot of her customers come all the way from Peoria just to buy boba and they often tell her she should open a store there. She said she would consider a pop-up location in the future.

She predicted that even more businesses like hers will spring up in the next five years.

"The global boba business is booming. It's everywhere," she said. "Everybody knows what it is now, especially teenagers and kids. They love boba."