BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington’s Melissa Livesay said her 1-year-old Bernese mountain dog Jasper is “just joy.”

“He’s just in love, he’s excited, he’s happy, he’s never not wagging his tail,” she said.

Jasper is also the face and namesake of a new drive-thru coffee stand set to break ground in Bloomington. Jasper’s Java is displaying a “now hiring” sign at its future site, 1601 E. General Electric Road.

Livesay co-owns the business with her husband Curt Livesay, Katherine Thalken, and Thalken’s fiancé, Bret Williams, who designed the company’s logo and grew up across the street from Melissa. The other two partners are of Normal.

Livesay said they adopted Jasper because Ruthy, their 3-year-old Pyrenees-Aussie shepherd mix, needed a friend.

Although Ruthy is more relaxed, Livesay said she’s very high-energy. Jasper fit perfectly in their family, she continued, and is “such a little spot of sunlight.”

She said Jasper’s bright energy is exactly what they hope to recreate in the new java shop, by handing “a little bit of joy” out the window.

Happy tails

Livesay said her family moved back to the Bloomington-Normal area after a five-year stay in the Seattle area. There, she said they saw a lot of drive-thru coffee stands.

While they’re very small, Livesay said they’re very popular. She said the coffee was great and people love it, noting they’re easily accessible.

She said those stands were a huge source of joy for them.

Jasper’s Java, she said, will serve usual coffee items, like frappes, lattes and iced coffee. Livesay said she bakes at home, and is basing beverage recipes on flavor profiles from her cakes.

Other items planned are smoothies and Lotus Energy Drinks.

Livesay said she’s excited about their cold brew and nitro brew options, and described Bret as a “huge cold brew nut.” Relaying his words, she said, “We’re gonna have the best.”

Gridley’s Gobena Coffee will be their roaster. Livesay also plans on stocking packaged, baked items from Gobena, like scones and muffins.

She also noted that Gobena donates all proceeds to nonprofits, such as Lifesong for Orphans, and The Forgotten Initiative, which assists foster parents and vulnerable children.

Digging in

Before they can get brewing, the future java brewers will need to claw and scrape some rock and dirt out of ground. Livesay said they have to drill in water and sewer lines west under Keaton Plaza to existing utilities across that street.

Jasper’s Java stand is being fabricated out of a 9.5-foot-tall cube shipping container. Livesay said Nord Custom Containers in south Bloomington is doing the conversion work, which includes electrical and plumbing to be implemented under a false floor.

The stand will feature two drive-thru windows, with an additional curb cut to be added for access from Keaton Plaza. Starting hours will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and they’re looking to hire around 20 part-time staff members.

Livesay said they’re aiming to open in early September. And, they’re excited to run it as a family business.

She said they want to give people a wonderful experience and send them off on their day with a smile.

Photos: DogOlympics 2021 Briannah Trancoso, Aubree Williams and McKayla Trancoso pet Mr. Dexter Barney gets ready to make the tunnel run Jane Kahman holding Hudson Jane Kahman holding Hudson, Jane Ross Aspen Barney Kathy Schniedwind with Aspen, Elizabeth Crowe, Humane Society of Central Illinois Development Director Kay Richardson with Miss Diamond, Kathy Schniedwind with Aspen, Elizabeth Crowe Miss Diamond Trey McCormick pets Barney as Taylor Olomon watches Carol and Carl Clover with Rusty, Elizabeth Crowe Laurie, Jack and Larry Law Carlee Clover with Rusty Dave Shimmin gives Mr. Dexter a treat Barney rests before going through the tunnel Carrie and Amber Melick with Hazel Rodney Freye-Terrell, Jane Ross Aubree Williams and McKayla Trancoso pet Twizzle Mr. Dexter takes a dip in the pool while owner Dave Shimmin watches