PONTIAC — The Bank of Pontiac on Thursday announced the acquisition of three Farmers-Merchants Bank locations in Paxton, Melvin and Piper City.

The transaction will give the bank 14 locations in Livingston, McLean, Tazewell, Grundy and Ford counties. The bank's total assets also will increase to about $1.16 billion.

Mark Donovan, president and CEO of Bank of Pontiac, said in a news release that opportunities to add valuable customer relationships on this scale are rare, especially one that is so close to the bank's current market area.

"We have a long-standing tradition of supporting the local business community," Donovan said. "We're confident that the transaction can provide additional strength and opportunities for our customers."

The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024, pending customer closing conditions.

