PONTIAC — The Bank of Pontiac on Thursday announced the
acquisition of three Farmers-Merchants Bank locations in Paxton, Melvin and Piper City.
The transaction will give the bank 14 locations in Livingston,
McLean, Tazewell, Grundy and Ford counties. The bank's total assets also will increase to about $1.16 billion.
Mark Donovan, president and CEO of Bank of Pontiac, said in a news release that opportunities to add valuable customer relationships on this scale are rare, especially one that is so close to the bank's current market area.
"We have a long-standing tradition of supporting the local business community," Donovan said. "We're confident that the transaction can provide additional strength and opportunities for our customers."
The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024, pending customer closing conditions.
States Where People Still Rely on Brick-And-Mortar Banking Services
In years past, depositing a check, starting a new bank account, or taking out a loan required a visit to the local bank. But with the digital economy in full force today, many Americans have less and less need to visit a brick-and-mortar bank branch, and an increasing share of Americans are living mostly
cashless. Financial transactions like transferring funds between accounts, depositing checks, and even taking out a loan can be done without setting foot in a physical bank. However, for a certain segment of the population, visiting the local bank branch can be a preference or even a necessity.
The number of brick and mortar bank branches has been declining for over a decade
As a large share of the population shifts to online banking, banks have been closing branches and ATMs. The number of brick-and-mortar bank branches—including credit union locations—peaked in 2011 at just over 105,000 and has been steadily declining since then. In 2021, there were fewer than 94,000 brick-and-mortar bank branches nationally. Fewer branches can mean longer wait times for those who rely on the bank locations that remain open. For some, this can mean having to spend additional time away from their daily obligations such as work or childcare.
Not all households have adequate infrastructure to reliably access online banking
The shift to the digital economy and the rise of online banking has made it easier and more convenient for many Americans to do their banking. However, many do not have the necessary infrastructure to access online banking reliably. While the majority of households own devices to access the internet, 10% of households don’t have a smartphone, nearly 20% don’t own a desktop or laptop, and more than one-third don’t own a tablet. An even larger share of households do not have internet subscriptions—16% do not have cellular data plans, almost one-quarter don’t have broadband internet, and nearly 10% have no internet subscription at all.
These disparities in reliable access to online banking are even more pronounced after accounting for education and income. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, less educated households are much less likely to own a computer than households with a college degree—nearly 11% of households without a high school degree do not own a computer, compared to just 1% of those with a bachelor’s degree or higher. And lower-income households are much less likely to have an internet subscription. More than 26% of households with less than $20,000 in annual income do not have an internet subscription, compared to less than 4% of households who have an annual income of $75,000 or more.
Many of the most vulnerable populations still rely on brick and mortar banking
Although online banking has provided a new level of convenience for banking customers, many of the most vulnerable populations still rely on brick-and-mortar locations for their banking needs. In particular, lower-income households (those with less than $15,000 in annual income), households without a high-school degree, and older households are much more likely to rely on brick-and-mortar banks. These households will suffer the most due to the decline in brick-and-mortar bank branches.
Reliance on brick-and-mortar banking also varies by location. States like Oregon, Arizona, and Florida—whose populations include large concentrations of people over 65—are among the states with the most households that use brick-and-mortar banks. Other states, such as North Dakota and Iowa, that have low rates of computer and internet access are also among the states most reliant on traditional banking. Alternatively, Georgia (76.4%), Alaska (76.4%), and Louisiana (76.7%) have the lowest share of households who use brick-and-mortar banks.
To determine the states where people still rely on brick-and-mortar banking services, researchers at
Upgraded Points analyzed the latest data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), the National Credit Union Administration, and the U.S. Census Bureau. The researchers ranked states according to the share of households that use brick-and-mortar banks. Researchers also calculated the share of households that only use brick-and-mortar banks, the share of households with a bank account, and the total population per bank branch.
Here are the states where people still rely on brick-and-mortar banks.
15. Oklahoma
Share of households that use brick-and-mortar banks: 82.8% Share of households that only use brick-and-mortar banks: 8.8% Share of all households with a bank account: 94.6% Total population per bank branch: 2,975
14. Florida
Share of households that use brick-and-mortar banks: 82.9% Share of households that only use brick-and-mortar banks: 6.7% Share of all households with a bank account: 96.3% Total population per bank branch: 4,013
13. Colorado
Share of households that use brick-and-mortar banks: 83.0% Share of households that only use brick-and-mortar banks: 7.0% Share of all households with a bank account: 94.0% Total population per bank branch: 3,518
12. Nevada
Share of households that use brick-and-mortar banks: 83.5% Share of households that only use brick-and-mortar banks: 9.3% Share of all households with a bank account: 94.4% Total population per bank branch: 5,696
11. California
Share of households that use brick-and-mortar banks: 83.6% Share of households that only use brick-and-mortar banks: 9.5% Share of all households with a bank account: 95.0% Total population per bank branch: 5,134
10. Idaho
Share of households that use brick-and-mortar banks: 83.7% Share of households that only use brick-and-mortar banks: 8.7% Share of all households with a bank account: 97.0% Total population per bank branch: 2,867
9. Kentucky
Share of households that use brick-and-mortar banks: 83.8% Share of households that only use brick-and-mortar banks: 9.9% Share of all households with a bank account: 94.8% Total population per bank branch: 2,750
8. Minnesota
Share of households that use brick-and-mortar banks: 83.8% Share of households that only use brick-and-mortar banks: 5.9% Share of all households with a bank account: 97.6% Total population per bank branch: 3,299
7. Arizona
Share of households that use brick-and-mortar banks: 84.4% Share of households that only use brick-and-mortar banks: 5.5% Share of all households with a bank account: 96.4% Total population per bank branch: 5,479
6. Illinois
Share of households that use brick-and-mortar banks: 84.4% Share of households that only use brick-and-mortar banks: 8.3% Share of all households with a bank account: 95.6% Total population per bank branch: 3,172
5. North Dakota
Share of households that use brick-and-mortar banks: 84.5% Share of households that only use brick-and-mortar banks: 8.8% Share of all households with a bank account: 96.8% Total population per bank branch: 1,734
4. Iowa
Share of households that use brick-and-mortar banks: 85.1% Share of households that only use brick-and-mortar banks: 9.6% Share of all households with a bank account: 97.0% Total population per bank branch: 2,105
2. Utah
Share of households that use brick-and-mortar banks: 85.3% Share of households that only use brick-and-mortar banks: 3.3% Share of all households with a bank account: 98.8% Total population per bank branch: 3,514
1. Oregon
Share of households that use brick-and-mortar banks: 88.0% Share of households that only use brick-and-mortar banks: 5.2% Share of all households with a bank account: 98.4% Total population per bank branch: 3,708
