BLOOMINGTON — Bloom Bawarchi Indian Restaurant & Bar, 503 N. Prospect Road in Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

Owner Shekar Reddy took over the restaurant more than two years ago and purchased the suite next door to add a bar. Reddy is originally from Warangal, a city in the south Indian state of Telangana. He came to Bloomington-Normal in 2009.

"This concept is only in Bloomington; if you see anywhere in the United States, nobody has this concept," Reddy said. "Because there are Indian restaurants with a bar, but no Indian restaurant with a full bar and full of music and this kind of ambience or anything."

Bloom Bawarchi offers indoor dining, curbside pickup, online ordering and reservations, catering and no-contact delivery through third-party applications. Payments at the restaurant can also be made through Venmo and Cash App.

The wide-ranging menu covers various Indian cuisines with more than 200 items, including street food, Southern and Northern Indian, Indo-Chinese and more. Bloom Bawarchi offers a number of vegetarian items, and Reddy said he takes pride in the fact that all of their food is fresh and made from scratch.

Not sure where to start? Each item is listed on the restaurant's website with a picture and a description, to help people decide when ordering. Customers are also able to choose their spice level for each dish. Offerings include thali, a platter of small dishes; biriyani, a mixed rice dish; samosa, a fried South Asian pastry; dosa, a thin pancake; pakora, a fritter; curries, rice, noodles and more.

Popular menu items include lamb chops, butter chicken and kebabs, particularly the Afghani chicken kabab and the tandoori chicken. A different lunch menu is offered each day, and happy hour is available on weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m. Different food specials are also offered throughout the week.

"We are very famous for our kebabs. No one can beat us in our kebabs that's for sure, 100%," Reddy said. "Let's say if you're a customer, what do you expect? You expect good food, that's for sure. Ultimately, if you want people to come back, good food is most important. And we have a top-notch service."

Reddy added that the restaurant's name "Bloom" stems from Bloomington, and "Bawarchi" has multiple meanings, but typically refers to a cook, kitchen or some kind of cuisine.

Bloom Bawarchi has a back patio and mezzanine space that guests can use for birthdays and other events, and only have to worry about the cost of the food and drinks they order. It accommodates up to 40 people.

During his 14 years in Bloomington-Normal, Reddy said, he would typically go to Buffalo Wild Wings if he wanted to hang out after work. He said he was happy to have created a similar opportunity for people looking to grab a bite or a brew in the off-hours.

"I'm really proud to own this restaurant," he said. "... Sometimes people want to have good food late at night after work or (on a) busy schedule so our kitchen is open until one o'clock, so you will be getting all the fresh food until late."

Reddy said he is starting to franchise the Bloom Bawarchi brand and hope to have a new location sometime next year.