BLOOMINGTON — Downtown Bloomington shopping options have grown with the opening of two new brick-and-mortars: Our Favorite Things Boutique and, across the street, Antiques & Uniques.

Our Favorite Things Boutique is not a new shop, per se, but rather a transplant to 312 N. Main St.

Cathlin Stuntz and her daughter Shana Brownlee own the shop.

Stuntz said Brownlee started the boutique about seven years ago on Normal’s north side near Fort Jesse Café.

“COVID about killed us,” Stuntz said, because their foot traffic practically vanished. She said they survived by doing a lot of “take-home” projects.

Now that they have a new location, though, Stuntz expressed optimism for the business.

“We have 10 or 12 local artists, so we sell their stuff,” Stuntz said. “We have pictures, we have jewelry. Kelly does a lot of her own stuff with mugs and T-shirts,” referring to longtime shop assistant and artist Kelly Hardy.

Hardy said, “This is a boutique where you can buy a little bit of everything.” However, they also invite parties to create their own knick-knacks and sundries.

Hardy said they need about a week’s notice for a party’s size and what wooden signs or trinkets they’d like to create. Then, Stuntz said, Brownlee will work with the group, even as young as 5-year-olds, to design and build their unique creations.

“We can take up to 10 folks to do a party. It takes about two and a half to three hours because you start with raw wood. Distress it, stain it,” Stuntz said.

“We walk you through it. We help you as much or as little as you want.”

Antiques & Uniques, just across the street at 309 N. Main St., hosts antiques vendors selling items from old kitchen goods to collectibles and even some oddities like comic book memorabilia and antique cameras.

Owner Sherri Hulen said the shop opened July 16.

“This weekend was kind of supposed to be our grand opening, but it’s been rained out,” Hulen chuckled.

Hulen said she and her husband, Mike, first took an interest in antiquing from some friends when their children were young.

“Years ago we did flea markets like 3rd Sunday Market, and then our kids got real active and we didn’t have time,” Hulen said, adding they had to sell everything and quit the business.

But when she retired in 2021 after 41 years at State Farm, she decided to try antiquing again.

“We’ve got a bunch of great vendors. They restock all the time ... our inventory changes constantly,” she said.

She added, “I love this building and the location. ... My sister owns Ivy Lane Bakery.”

However, Hulen said her sister doesn’t give her free coffee from her shop on the next block.

“No, I don’t like coffee,” she said smiling. “But I get free cookies.”

Pantagraph back-to-school ads from the 1920s to 1990s Ike Livingston & Sons - Aug. 27, 1920 W.H. Roland - Sept. 3, 1926 Miller-Jones Co. - Aug. 29, 1929 Livingston's - Sept. 2, 1930 The Newmarket - Sept. 4, 1936 J.C. Penney - Aug. 26, 1937 JC Penney's - Sept. 6, 1940 Rexall Drug Store - Sept. 6, 1940 Sears, Roebuck and Co. - Aug. 29, 1941 The Woolen Mill Store - Aug. 20, 1942 Bloomington Association of Commerce - Aug. 12, 1947 Bloomington Federal Savings and Loan - Aug. 9, 1953 Penney's - Aug. 22, 1954 Branom's Junior Boot Shop - Aug. 10, 1956 Pantagraph Printing and Stationery - Aug. 10, 1956 Ulbrich & Kraft - Aug. 10, 1956 Klemm's - Aug. 6, 1961 Jack & Jill - Aug. 9, 1961 Ensenberger's - Aug. 9, 1961 Klemm's - Aug. 9, 1961 The Bootery - Aug. 18, 1963 Corn Belt Finance - Aug. 27, 1966 Moberly & Klenner's - Aug. 30, 1969 Murrays - Aug. 15, 1973 Pines - Aug. 16, 1973 Discount Den - Aug. 16, 1973 Sorg's Jewelers - Aug. 16, 1973 The Woolen Mill - Aug. 16, 1973 Frederick's - Aug. 16, 1973 Bass Shoe Factory - Aug. 16, 1973 Livingston's - Aug. 16, 1973 Adolph's Discount Center - Aug. 26, 1973 Pines - July 30, 1981 The Little Folks - July 30, 1981 Eastland - July 30, 1981 JC Penney - Aug. 8, 1982 Pines - Aug. 15, 1985 Carle - Aug. 26, 1984 The Alamo - Aug. 26, 1984 Fox & Hounds Aug. 26, 1984 Kellogg's - Aug. 14, 1988 Eastland - Aug. 10, 1991 Top It Off - Aug. 13, 1992 Lens Lab - Aug. 13, 1992 CityLine - Sept. 4, 1997