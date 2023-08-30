DECATUR — Amanda Nigg wouldn’t have her business without social media.

At least, that’s what she thinks.

The fitness coach and mental health advocate, who posts on Instagram and other sites under the handle @FarmFitMomma, has garnered a following for her agriculture-centered wellness content. She’s part of a new generation of ag influencers using social media to spread awareness about agriculture and to help industry mainstays reach new audiences.

“(With) social media, you get to connect with so many people, and you have a bigger reach,” Nigg said. “Where instead of just working in a community, in your hometown, now you have access to the entire world.”

Nigg was one of multiple influencers at the Titan International, Inc. exhibit at the Farm Progress Show on Wednesday.

According to the tire manufacturer, social media has helped introduce its products to a bigger audience than ever before.

“Five, seven years ago, everything was based on these shows. You’d maybe get two, three thousand people in a three-day show,” said Scott Sloan, a marketing strategist at Titan. “... What we’ve found now with these influencers is that we can put some product in their hands, let them use it, kick the tires — no pun intended — and use them. And in one video we could get, you know, one and a half million views on just that one product.”

For Bob Welker, patriarch of the family behind the popular Welker Farms YouTube channel, filming and posting his day-to-day farming routines was an adjustment at first.

“At first, it was a little bit of a hassle because, you know, we're trying to get stuff repaired or built and you’ve got to stop and, let's put the camera over here, capture that,” Welker said. “A lot of time lapse and that, and we were rebuilding the tractors. But it wasn't very long after that that the subscribers just kept growing at a very high rate.”

Welker’s son Nick started the family channel back in 2011. The Montana-based family farmers say they were one of the first ever farming channels on YouTube, where they’ve since amassed over 562,000 subscribers and over 153,694,000 views.

With that much social reach, Welker and other influencers know their content is being consumed by plenty of people outside of farming. Those audience members are just as important, Welker said.

“We've been given a great platform to help educate what it takes to farm today,” he said.

That sentiment was echoed by Kylie Detwiler, who continued posting farming videos to her late father’s YouTube channel after his untimely death last year.

On his channel, the Harmless Farmer, Andy Detwiler shared his life as a farmer who lost both arms in a childhood accident. His dedication and perseverance despite a physical disability and a cancer diagnosis later in life endeared him to viewers all over the country, his daughter said.

“At first, he was doing it just to make some extra money,” Detwiler said. “But then he started getting comments saying that, like, he was changing people's lives. And then his whole mindset changed and he was just doing it for that.”

The Detwilers and many in the ag social media world see their platforms primarily as avenues for connection and community.

“In 2020, the day before the national pandemic, our house burned out, and we lost everything,” Nigg said. “And then the next day, it was a national lockdown, so we couldn't even buy anything for two weeks. And so, for me, I started posting online because I lost my gym and I was using random equipment on our farm to work out and did a couple of free challenges online.”

Connecting with an audience online not only helped Nigg heal from her own struggles, she said; it also helped her discover her purpose.

According to Sloan, it’s the real-life stories and struggles that make ag social media stars so compelling.

“If you talk to any of these influencers, they're just average people that just happened to put a camera in front of their face,” Sloan said. “A lot of them struggle to make ends meet just like a lot of people do, especially in the farming industry. (Social media) gives them a chance to educate maybe non-farmers what it's like to be a farmer. Everybody just thinks your food magically shows up on the grocery store shelves and that’s just the way it is. Farmers are probably the biggest gamblers. You know, they spend probably the most on something they don't know they're going to get back. And it's a huge risk. But they're good at telling that story.”

A look back at Farm Progress through the years