Olivia Jacobs Newsroom Assistant Follow Olivia Jacobs Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

BLOOMINGTON — Country Financial representative Melissa Isenburg helped collect over 300 pairs of shoes for Bloomington-Normal students.

Throughout July and August, Isenburg encouraged area residents to donate new pairs of shoes to her office on Eastland Drive with support from WJBC, WBNQ and B104 as well as Country Financial service assistant Lisa Bean, who has worked with Isenburg for 15 years.

The goal was to collect 300 new pairs of shoes and they collected 316. Isenburg is now distributing those shoes to local organizations.

Isenburg has already dropped off shoes at the Bloomington-Normal YMCA and will be dropping off shoes at the the Boys and Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal, Western Avenue Community Center and more this week.

This is the first year Isenburg has done a back-to-school shoe drive. She will also be working with WJBC, WBNQ, and B104 to support the needs of area students throughout the winter.

Watch now: Photos from the JJ Swims Water Safety Event Jack and Jill volunteers Landon Caffey, Lashonda Harden, Shomari Caffey, Courtney Marks YMCA staff and volunteers Brad Ruehrdanz, Dani Freeman, Patrick Mainieri, Tessa Mizell, Eric and B.J. Wilken Lifeguards and instructors Leanna Bordner with the ISU Women’s Swim Team who volunteered at the Getting a wristband Gionee and LaRon Reed Mateo Miranda Swarnambika Appari, Medhasyi and Nishanth Lutukurthy Samantha Lambros, Jace, Dimitri and Jason Campbell Julie and Callie Letzkus Sansanee Pattapongwat, Gawyn Edel Erica and Audrey Larkin Picking up freebies YMCA director/CEO B.J. Wilken Roxanne Stewart Michael Cobarrubias, YMCA director of aquatics Aerial View Drawing door prize winners Patrick Mainieri thanking the ISU Women’s Swim Team volunteers Getting ready to swim Playing games Mateo Miranda on the side of the pool Mateo Miranda floating on his back Micah Thompson and Caleb Robinson help Merrell Robinson Leo Swearingen holds Jirzhiel Jolly as Teliyah Johnson looks on Elle Dejaynes holds Paris Calvert Reeve Thomsen, Reese Harris Instructor Ben McDorman is ready to assist Promise Warmsley and Genevieve Blockman