BLOOMINGTON — Country Financial representative Melissa Isenburg helped collect over 300 pairs of shoes for Bloomington-Normal students.
Throughout July and August, Isenburg encouraged area residents to donate new pairs of shoes to her office on Eastland Drive with support from WJBC, WBNQ and B104 as well as Country Financial service assistant Lisa Bean, who has worked with Isenburg for 15 years.
The goal was to collect 300 new pairs of shoes and they collected 316. Isenburg is now distributing those shoes to local organizations.
Isenburg has already dropped off shoes at the Bloomington-Normal YMCA and will be dropping off shoes at the the Boys and Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal, Western Avenue Community Center and more this week.
This is the first year Isenburg has done a back-to-school shoe drive. She will also be working with WJBC, WBNQ, and B104 to support the needs of area students throughout the winter.
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
WJBC Morning Show host Scott Miller, Country Financial representative Melissa Isenburg and Bloomington-Normal YMCA Executive Director/CEO B.J. Wilken pose with a stack of children's shoes Isenburg donated to the YMCA.