Best Antique Shop
Winner: Neighborhood Thrift Store
Favorites: Bronze Giraffe Antiques; El Paso Antique Mall
Best Bicycle Shop
Winner: Bloomington Cycle and Fitness
Favorites: Wilson Cycle Sales & Service; Vitesse Cycle Shop
Best Boutique
Winner: Sandy's Secret Wednesdays
Favorites: Carle BroMenn Resale Boutique; The Painted Wraith Curiosity Shoppe LLC
Best CBD Store
Winner: Twin City Apothecary
Favorites: Beyond/Hello Bloomington Cannabis Dispensary; The Smoker's Den
Best Consignment/Resale Shop
Winner: Carle BroMenn Resale Boutique
Favorites: Neighborhood Thrift Store; Habitat For Humanity: Restore
Best Florist
Winner: Casey's Garden Shop and Florist
Favorites: Flowers by Brandi; Forget Me Not Flowers
Best Garden Center/Nursery
Winner: AB Hatchery & Garden Center
Favorites: Casey's Garden Shop and Florist; Wendell Niepagen Greenhouses and Garden Center
Best Gift Shop
Favorites: Sandy's Secret Wednesdays; Crossroads Fair Trade Goods & Gifts
Best Grocery Store
Winner: Hy-Vee Grocery Store
Best Hobby/Craft Store
Favorites: Red Raccoon Games; Michaels
Best Jewelry Store
Winner: Jack Lewis Jewelers
Favorites: 715 Jewelry; Solid Gold Jewelers Inc
Best Mattress Store
Favorites: Furniture Row; Mattress Firm Bloomington
Best Music Store
Winner: The Music Shoppe Inc.
Favorites: Reckless Saint; Waiting Room Records
Best Optical Boutique
Winner: 1107 Optique at VisionPoint
Favorites: Gailey Eye Clinic; Specs Around Town
Best Place to Buy Fresh Produce
Winner: Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market
Favorites: Hy-Vee Grocery Store; Jackson's Produce
Best Sewing Store
Favorites: Wee Sew Shop; Personal Touch Sewing
Best Shoe Store
Winner: Fleet Feet Bloomington
Favorites: Von Maur; Adrian's Shoes & Repair
Best Sporting Goods Store
Favorites: DICK'S Sporting Goods; Read's Sporting Goods
Best Toy Store
Winner: Gingerbread House Toys
Favorites: Red Raccoon Games; The School Shop
Best Vape Store
Winner: Twin City Apothecary
Favorites: The Smoker's Den; Delta Vapes
From Polaroids to Instant Pots: Every year's must-have shopping fad since 1973
1973: Evel Knievel Stunt Cycle
1974: Polaroid SX-70
1975: Mood rings
1977: Star Wars action figures
1978: Designer jeans
1979: Atari 2600
1980: The Official Preppy Handbook
1981: Rubik's Cube
1983: Cabbage Patch Kids
1984: Transformers
1985: Microwave ovens
1986: Swatch watches
1987: Nintendo Entertainment System
1988: A Brief History of Time
1989: Nintendo Game Boy
1990: Reebok Pumps
1991: Hypercolor sportswear
1992: Starbucks coffee
1993: Talkboy
1994: Pogs
1995: Beanie Babies
1996: Tickle Me Elmo
1997: Tamagotchi
1998: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
1999: Lunchables
2000: Razor scooter
2001: Nokia phones
2002: Rapunzel Barbie
2003: The Da Vinci Code
2004: Livestrong bands
2005: Dippin' Dots
2006: Nintendo Wii
2007: Crocs
2008: iPod
2009: Frozen yogurt
2010: iPad
2011: Kindle
2012: Fifty Shades trilogy
2013: Big Hugs Elmo
2014: 'Frozen' dolls
2015: iPhone
2016: Hatchimals
2017: Fidget spinners
2018: Instant Pot
2019: Oat milk
2020: PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X
2021: Happy Masks
2022: Stanley Tumbler
