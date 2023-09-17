Best Apartment Rental Company
Winner: Core 3
Favorites: Excel Real Estate Management, Inc.; Brookridge Heights Apartments
Best Auction Company
Winner: Mark Reynolds Auctions
Favorites: Prochnow Auctions; Heartland Bank and Trust Company
Best Auctioneer
Winner: Kevin Birlingmair, Heartland Bank & Trust Company
Favorites: Mark Reynolds, Mark Reynolds Auctions; Jeff Prochnow, Prochnow Auctions
Best Cellular Service Provider
Winner: Verizon
Favorites: AT&T Store; T-Mobile
Best Commercial Property Management Company
Winner: SVN Core 3 Commercial Real Estate
Favorites: Tentac; Fairlawn RealEstate
Best Commercial Real Estate Company
Winner: AXIS 360, Commercial Real Estate Specialists
Favorites: SVN Core 3 Commercial Real Estate; Tentac Enterprises
Best Computer/Smartphone Repair
Winner: Normal Gadgets
Favorites: Bamjac Computers; Advanced computing
Best Electrical Services Company
Winner: Masters Bros.
Favorites: Copley Electric; Weber Electric
Best Electrician
Winner: Jason Birkenbeil, Wm Masters Inc.
Favorites: Carson Copley, Copley Electric; Chris Otte, Masters Bros.
Best Funeral Home
Winner: Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home
Favorites: Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home; Kibler Brady Ruestman Memorial Home
Best Handyman Services
Winner: Traeger Construction Co.
Favorites: DJ's Painting and Remodeling Inc.; CertaPro Painters
Best Internet Service Provider
Winner: Metronet
Favorites: Xfinity Store by Comcast; Mediacom
Best Photographer
Winner: Katharina Held Photography
Favorites: Teresa Klokkenga Photography; Studio Barbie photography
Best Place of Worship
Winner: Eastview Christian Church
Favorites: Trinity Lutheran Church; Vale Church
Best Printing Company
Winner: The Copy Shop
Favorites: Ron Smith Printing Co Inc.; bopi
Best Service Organization or Club
Winner: Kara & Kaylee's Kloset
Favorites: The Baby Fold; Bloomington Normal Sunrise Rotary
Best Spiritual Leader
Winner: Mike Baker, Song and Sword
Favorites: Jan Lancaster, The Bistro; David McBurney, Trinity Lutheran Church
Best Staffing Agency
Winner: PrideStaff
Favorites: Abbey Placements LLC; Express Employment Professionals
Best Travel Agency
Winner: Peoria Charter Travel
Favorites: Direct Travel; Dazzling Getaways
Best Travel Agent
Winner: Marci McCarrey, Peoria Charter Travel
Favorites: Kasey Anderson, Dazzling Getaways; Stephanie Reed, Magical Moments Vacations
Best Video Production
Winner: Fly Square Media
Favorites: Shelby Springer, Birth Doula & Photography Services; Dewey On Point Productions