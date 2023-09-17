Best Animal Day Care
Winner: Paradise Pet Hotel & Day Spa
Favorites: K-9 Country Club; That Dapper Pet
Best Kennel/Boarding
Winner: Paradise Pet Hotel & Day Spa
Favorites: Hawthorne Park Animal Care Center; K-9 Country Club
Best Pet Grooming Service
Winner: Paradise Pet Hotel & Day Spa
Favorites: That Dapper Pet; Paws Up Pet Grooming
Best Pet Store
Winner: AB Hatchery & Garden Center
Favorites: PetSmart; Premium Pet Supply
Best Veterinarian
Winner: Erin Adkins, DVM, Smartvet
Favorites: Bernard Bleem, Kruger Animal Hospital; David A. Bortell, DVM, Bortell Animal Hospital
Best Veterinary Office
Winner: SmartVet Mobile Veterinary Service
Favorites: Town & Country Animal Hospital; Kruger Animal Hospital
How your dog's nutritional needs change as they age
Puppies need more calories and protein than adult dogs
Adult dogs' dietary needs largely depend on activity level
Adult dogs can consume more fat than senior dogs, but levels should be monitored
Nutrient levels of senior dogs must be monitored closely
