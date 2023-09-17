Best Art Gallery
Winner: McLean County Arts Center
Favorites: The Hangar Art Co.; Herb Eaton Studio Gallery
Best Community Event
Winner: Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market
Favorites: Sugar Creek Arts Festival; Sweet Corn Circus
Best Event Facility
Favorites: BloNo Pizza Co.; Castle Theatre
Best Historic Site
Favorites: David Davis Mansion; Ewing Cultural Center
Best Local Band/Musician
Favorites: Leah Marlene; Brushville
Best Locally Owned Business
Winner: Jack Lewis Jewelers
Favorites: Gingerbread House Toys; BloNo Pizza Co.
Best Minority-Owned Local Business
Winner: Pop-Up Chicken Shop
Favorites: Bandana's Bar-B-Q; A to Z Catering
Best Property Manager
Favorites: Tentac; Apartment Mart
