2023 Pantagraph Readers' Choice Awards: Home Services & Furnishings

Best Air Duct Cleaning Service
Winner: Healthy Homes LLC
Favorites: Bratcher Heating and A/C Inc; WM Masters Inc
Best Appliance Service
Winner: Big Lar's Appliance Repair
Favorites: Sherman's; Dick Van Dyke Appliance World
Best Appliance Store
Favorites: Dick Van Dyke Appliance World; Lowe's Home Improvement
Best Carpet Cleaning
Favorites: Stanley Steemer; Chem-Dry of Central Illinois
Best Commercial Cleaning
Winner: Healthy Homes LLC
Favorites: Paul Davis Restoration; SERVPRO
Best Contractor/Remodeler
Winner: David Juarez, D.J.'s Painting and Remodeling Inc
Favorites: John Traeger Traeger Construction Company Inc.; Hoffman Ochs Contractors
Best Contractor/Remodeling Company
Winner: D.J.'s Painting & Remodeling, Inc.
Favorites: CertaPro Painters; Hoffman Ochs Contractors
Best Estate Sale Company
Winner: Prochnow Auctions
Favorites: Tamara's Estate Sales; M&J Estate Sales
Best Floor Cleaning/Care
Favorites: On the Spot, Mike Norris; Terry's Carpet Cleaning
Best Flooring Store
Favorites: CarpetsPlus of Bloomington; Floor Coverings International
Best Furniture Store
Winner: Martin's Home Furniture
Favorites: Sherman's; Whitacre's Furniture
Best Garage Door Company
Favorites: Childers Door Service; DH Pace Garage Doors of Central Illinois
Best Home Builder
Favorites: Hoffman Ochs Contractors; Knapp Builders
Best Home Cleaning
Winner: Molly Maid of Bloomington Normal
Favorites: Outta This World Cleaning; The Organic Cleaning Machine, Inc.
Best Home Improvement/Hardware Store
Favorites: Ace Hardware - Normal; Lowe's Home Improvement
Best Home Inspection Services
Winner: Sego Inspections, Inc.
Favorites: Carter Home Inspections LLC; Evans Home Inspections
Best Home Painter
Winner: D.J.'s Painting & Remodeling, Inc.
Favorites: CertaPro Painters; Todd Ingold Painting
Best HVAC Company
Winner: Bratcher Heating & Air Conditioning
Favorites: Wm. Masters, Inc.; Masters Brothers
Best Interior Design
Winner: D.J.'s Painting & Remodeling Inc.
Favorites: Majestic Interior Design; Katie Davis Carpet Weavers
Best Landscaper
Winner: Reinhart Landscaping & Snow
Favorites: Bobby Freitag Freitag Seasonal Services; Bellas Landscaping
Best Lawn Maintenance
Winner: Reinhart Landscaping & Snow
Favorites: Gibson Mowing and Landscaping; LKM Mowing and Landscaping
Best Lumber Store
Favorites: R.P. Lumber; Lowes
Best Paint Store
Favorites: Don Smith Paint Company; Menards
Best Pest Control Services
Winner: American Pest Control, Inc.
Favorites: Orkin; First Strike Termite & Pest Control
Best Plumber
Winner: Andrew Wille, Platinum Plumbing
Favorites: Delayne Stickling Covenant Plumbing; Eric Haney A-1 Haney Plumbing
Best Plumbing Service
Winner: Covenant Plumbing
Favorites: Platinum Plumbing; A-1 Haney Plumbing
Best Pool Builder
Favorites: Etcheson Spa & Pool; San Juan Pools & Spas
Best Pressure Washing
Winner: AMG Pressure Washing
Favorites: Central IL Window Cleaning & Power Washing; Power Wash Services
Best Real Estate Agent
Winner: Roxanne Hartrich, RE/MAX Choice
Favorites: Kirsten Evans Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group; Kendra Keck Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Best Real Estate Team
Winner: The PACK at RE/MAX Rising
Favorites: Team Wycoff Realtors Berkshire Hathaway; The Couillard Group with Keller Williams Revolution
Best Roofing Company
Favorites: Carlson Exteriors Inc.; Sundown Exteriors, LLC
Best Siding Company
Favorites: Carlson Exteriors Inc.; All Seasons Roofing
Best Tree Service
Winner: Oak Bros Tree Care & Removal LLC
Favorites: TJ Blakeney Tree Service; Embark
Best Window Company
Winner: Window World of Bloomington
Favorites: Traeger Construction Company, Inc.; Childers Door Service
Best Window Treatment Company
Winner: The Well Dressed Window
Favorites: Drapery Decor; P. Dalton Interiors
Metros where homes are selling for the most under asking price
Metros where homes are selling for the most under asking price
#50. Miami, FL metro area
#49. Clearlake, CA metro area
#48. Saginaw, MI metro area
#47. Shelbyville, TN metro area
#45. Jasper, IN metro area
#44. Port Angeles, WA metro area
#43. Indiana, PA metro area
#42. Macon, GA metro area
#41. Farmington, MO metro area
#40. Glenwood Springs, CO metro area
#39. Muskogee, OK metro area
#38. Mount Airy, NC metro area
#37. Ashtabula, OH metro area
#36. Bowling Green, KY metro area
#35. Evansville, IN metro area
#34. Gardnerville Ranchos, NV metro area
#33. Punta Gorda, FL metro area
#32. Wenatchee, WA metro area
#31. Sherman, TX metro area
#30. Hot Springs, AR metro area
#29. Sterling, IL metro area
#28. Logan, UT metro area
#27. Cañon City, CO metro area
#25. Jacksonville, IL metro area
#24. Cumberland, MD metro area
#23. Peoria, IL metro area
#22. Tullahoma, TN metro area
#21. Corning, NY metro area
#20. Owensboro, KY metro area
#19. Athens, TX metro area
#18. Key West, FL metro area
#17. Clinton, IA metro area
#16. Paragould, AR metro area
#15. Ottawa, IL metro area
#14. Poplar Bluff, MO metro area
#13. Fergus Falls, MN metro area
#12. Las Cruces, NM metro area
#11. Sandpoint, ID metro area
#10. Shelby, NC metro area
#9. Zanesville, OH metro area
#8. Gadsden, AL metro area
#7. Kendallville, IN metro area
#6. Pottsville, PA metro area
#5. Hutchinson, KS metro area
#4. Lake Charles, LA metro area
#3. Ardmore, OK metro area
#2. Rome, GA metro area
#25. Cleveland, OH metro area
#24. North Port, FL metro area
#23. Gary, IN metro area
#22. Jacksonville, FL metro area
#21. Austin, TX metro area
#20. Gulfport, MS metro area
#19. Jackson, MS metro area
#18. Cape Coral, FL metro area
#17. Flint, MI metro area
#16. Fort Lauderdale, FL metro area
#15. Deltona, FL metro area
#14. Mobile, AL metro area
#13. Toledo, OH metro area
#12. Peoria, IL metro area
#11. Philadelphia, PA metro area
#10. Detroit, MI metro area
#9. Port St. Lucie, FL metro area
#8. New Orleans, LA metro area
#7. Panama City, FL metro area
#6. Pittsburgh, PA metro area
#5. Naples, FL metro area
#4. Miami, FL metro area
#3. West Palm Beach, FL metro area
#2. Youngstown, OH metro area
#1. Springfield, MO metro area
#50. Memphis, TN
#49. Lakeland, FL
#48. Louisville, KY
#47. Detroit, MI
#46. Nassau County, NY
#45. Myrtle Beach, SC
#44. Cleveland, OH
#43. Fort Worth, TX
#42. San Antonio, TX
#41. Indianapolis, IN
#40. Nashville, TN
#39. Las Vegas, NV
#38. Orlando, FL
#37. Dallas, TX
#36. Tampa, FL
#35. Phoenix, AZ
#34. Atlanta, GA
#33. Houston, TX
#32. Beaumont, TX
#31. Lafayette, LA
#30. Sebastian, FL
#29. Homosassa Springs, FL
#28. Shreveport, LA
#27. McAllen, TX
#26. Scranton, PA
#25. Montgomery, AL
#24. Lake Havasu City, AZ
#23. Flint, MI
#22. Peoria, IL
#21. Youngstown, OH
#20. Jackson, MS
#19. Gulfport, MS
#18. Panama City, FL
#17. Punta Gorda, FL
#16. Gary, IN
#15. New Orleans, LA
#14. Port St. Lucie, FL
#13. Palm Bay, FL
#12. Deltona, FL
#11. Philadelphia, PA
#10. Pittsburgh, PA
#9. Cape Coral, FL
#8. North Port, FL
#7. Austin, TX
#6. Jacksonville, FL
#5. Fort Lauderdale, FL
#4. Valdosta, GA
#3. Naples, FL
#2. Miami, FL
#1. West Palm Beach, FL
#50. Reno, Nevada
#49. Nashville, Tennessee
#48. Spartanburg, South Carolina
#47. Beaumont, Texas
#46. College Station, Texas
#45. Gainesville, Florida
#44. Scranton, Pennsylvania
#43. Memphis, Tennessee
#42. Phoenix, Arizona
#41. Las Vegas, Nevada
#40. Gary, Indiana
#39. Houston, Texas
#38. Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
#37. Gainesville, Georgia
#36. Mobile, Alabama
#35. Pensacola, Florida
#34. Orlando, Florida
#33. Baton Rouge, Louisiana
#32. Tampa, Florida
#31. Daphne, Alabama
#30. Lakeland, Florida
#29. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
#28. Kingsport, Tennessee
#27. San Antonio, Texas
#26. Palm Bay, Florida
#25. Montgomery, Alabama
#24. Prescott Valley, Arizona
#23. Austin, Texas
#22. Ocala, Florida
#21. Lafayette, Louisiana
#20. Gulfport, Mississippi
#19. McAllen, Texas
#18. Lake Havasu City, Arizona
#17. Jacksonville, Florida
#16. Homosassa Springs, Florida
#15. North Port, Florida
#14. Panama City, Florida
#13. Deltona, Florida
#12. Crestview, Florida
#11. Jackson, Mississippi
#10. Shreveport, Louisiana
#9. Fort Lauderdale, Florida
#8. Port St. Lucie, Florida
#7. Punta Gorda, Florida
#6. New Orleans, Louisiana
#5. Cape Coral, Florida
#4. Miami, Florida
#3. Sebastian, Florida
#2. Naples, Florida
#1. West Palm Beach, Florida
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your i