2023 Pantagraph Readers' Choice Awards: Home Services & Furnishings

Your furnace has been in high gear over the winter – and you may be wondering what time of the year is best to have someone clean and inspect it.

Best Air Duct Cleaning Service

Winner: Healthy Homes LLC

Favorites: Bratcher Heating and A/C Inc; WM Masters Inc

Best Appliance Service

Winner: Big Lar's Appliance Repair

Favorites: Sherman's; Dick Van Dyke Appliance World

Best Appliance Store

Winner: Sherman's

Favorites: Dick Van Dyke Appliance World; Lowe's Home Improvement

Best Carpet Cleaning

Winner: Sweeney Bros.

Favorites: Stanley Steemer; Chem-Dry of Central Illinois

Best Commercial Cleaning

Winner: Healthy Homes LLC

Favorites: Paul Davis Restoration; SERVPRO

Best Contractor/Remodeler

Winner: David Juarez, D.J.'s Painting and Remodeling Inc

Favorites: John Traeger Traeger Construction Company Inc.; Hoffman Ochs Contractors

Best Contractor/Remodeling Company

Winner: D.J.'s Painting & Remodeling, Inc.

Favorites: CertaPro Painters; Hoffman Ochs Contractors

Best Estate Sale Company

Winner: Prochnow Auctions

Favorites: Tamara's Estate Sales; M&J Estate Sales

Best Floor Cleaning/Care

Winner: Sweeney Bros.

Favorites: On the Spot, Mike Norris; Terry's Carpet Cleaning

Best Flooring Store

Winner: Carpet Weavers

Favorites: CarpetsPlus of Bloomington; Floor Coverings International

Best Furniture Store

Winner: Martin's Home Furniture

Favorites: Sherman's; Whitacre's Furniture

Best Garage Door Company

Winner: The Door Doctor

Favorites: Childers Door Service; DH Pace Garage Doors of Central Illinois

Best Home Builder

Winner: Keystone Homes

Favorites: Hoffman Ochs Contractors; Knapp Builders

Best Home Cleaning

Winner: Molly Maid of Bloomington Normal

Favorites: Outta This World Cleaning; The Organic Cleaning Machine, Inc.

Best Home Improvement/Hardware Store

Winner: Menards

Favorites: Ace Hardware - Normal; Lowe's Home Improvement

Best Home Inspection Services

Winner: Sego Inspections, Inc.

Favorites: Carter Home Inspections LLC; Evans Home Inspections

Best Home Painter

Winner: D.J.'s Painting & Remodeling, Inc.

Favorites: CertaPro Painters; Todd Ingold Painting

Best HVAC Company

Winner: Bratcher Heating & Air Conditioning

Favorites: Wm. Masters, Inc.; Masters Brothers

Best Interior Design

Winner: D.J.'s Painting & Remodeling Inc.

Favorites: Majestic Interior Design; Katie Davis Carpet Weavers

Best Landscaper

Winner: Reinhart Landscaping & Snow

Favorites: Bobby Freitag Freitag Seasonal Services; Bellas Landscaping

Best Lawn Maintenance

Winner: Reinhart Landscaping & Snow

Favorites: Gibson Mowing and Landscaping; LKM Mowing and Landscaping

Best Lumber Store

Winner: Menards

Favorites: R.P. Lumber; Lowes

Best Paint Store

Winner: Sherwin Williams

Favorites: Don Smith Paint Company; Menards

Best Pest Control Services

Winner: American Pest Control, Inc.

Favorites: Orkin; First Strike Termite & Pest Control

Best Plumber

Winner: Andrew Wille, Platinum Plumbing

Favorites: Delayne Stickling Covenant Plumbing; Eric Haney A-1 Haney Plumbing

Best Plumbing Service

Winner: Covenant Plumbing

Favorites: Platinum Plumbing; A-1 Haney Plumbing

Best Pool Builder

Winner: Reliable Pools

Favorites: Etcheson Spa & Pool; San Juan Pools & Spas

Best Pressure Washing

Winner: AMG Pressure Washing

Favorites: Central IL Window Cleaning & Power Washing; Power Wash Services

Best Real Estate Agent

Winner: Roxanne Hartrich, RE/MAX Choice

Favorites: Kirsten Evans Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group; Kendra Keck Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Best Real Estate Team

Winner: The PACK at RE/MAX Rising

Favorites: Team Wycoff Realtors Berkshire Hathaway; The Couillard Group with Keller Williams Revolution

Best Roofing Company

Winner: TJ's Roofing LLC

Favorites: Carlson Exteriors Inc.; Sundown Exteriors, LLC

Best Siding Company

Winner: Siding By Steve

Favorites: Carlson Exteriors Inc.; All Seasons Roofing

Best Tree Service

Winner: Oak Bros Tree Care & Removal LLC

Favorites: TJ Blakeney Tree Service; Embark

Best Window Company

Winner: Window World of Bloomington

Favorites: Traeger Construction Company, Inc.; Childers Door Service

Best Window Treatment Company

Winner: The Well Dressed Window

Favorites: Drapery Decor; P. Dalton Interiors

