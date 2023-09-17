Best Asian Food
Winner: Thai House of Bloomington IL
Favorites: Grand Café; Seoul Mama
Best Bakery
Winner: Grove Street Bakery
Favorites: Ivy Lane Bakery; Denny's Doughnuts and Bakery
Best BBQ
Winner: Annie's Eats Carry-Out And Catering
Favorites: Brass Pig Smoke & Alehouse; Bandana's Bar-B-Q
Best Breakfast
Favorites: Egg Republic; Garden of Paradise
Best Butcher/Meat Shop
Winner: Bloomington Meats
Favorites: College Hills Meat Shop; Hy-Vee Grocery Store
Best Candy/Nut Shop/Popcorn Shop
Winner: Donny B's Gourmet and Gifts
Favorites: The Garlic Press; The Chocolatier Inc.
Best Catering
Winner: Annie's Eats Carry-Out And Catering
Favorites: A to Z's Catering and Parties; Pop-Up Chicken Shop
Best Chef
Winner: Aaron Francis, Pop-Up Chicken Shop
Favorites: Jon Fritzen, Lexington Social; Allen Chambers, A to Z's Catering
Best Chinese Food
Favorites: China Star; Hot Wok Express
Best Cookies
Winner: Grove Street Bakery
Favorites: Ivy Lane Bakery; Crumbl Cookies
Best Cupcakes
Winner: Sugar Mama Bakery
Favorites: Nothing Bundt Cakes; Janet's Cakes & Catering
Best Dessert
Winner: Gene's Dairy Delight
Favorites: Busy Corner; Carl's Ice Cream Factory
Best Donuts
Winner: Denny's Doughnuts and Bakery
Favorites: Grove Street Bakery; Krispy Kreme
Best Fast Food
Winner: Pop-Up Chicken Shop
Favorites: Chick-fil-A; Culver's
Best Fine Dining
Winner: Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano
Favorites: Epiphany Farms Restaurant; Ancho & Agave
Best Food Truck
Winner: Butcher Block Burger Stop
Favorites: Healthy in a Hurry; Tacos Los Amigos
Best Ice Cream or Frozen Yogurt Shop
Winner: Gene's Dairy Delight
Favorites: Carl's Ice Cream Factory; Theo's Microcreamery
Best Indian Food
Favorites: Thai House; Puran India
Best Italian Food
Winner: Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano
Favorites: The Lucca Grill; Avanti's Italian Restaurant
Best Mexican Food
Favorites: Ancho & Agave; Taqueria El Porton
Best Outdoor Dining
Winner: DESTIHL Brewery and Beer Hall
Favorites: Lil Beaver Brewery; BloNo Pizza Co.
Best Overall Restaurant
Winner: Flingers Pizza Pub
Favorites: Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano; DESTIHL Restaurant & Brew Works
Best Pie/Cake
Favorites: Janet's Cakes & Catering; Nothing Bundt Cakes
Best Vegetarian Food
Winner: Under the Ground Blono
Favorites: CoreLife Eatery; Nightshop
How restaurant employment has changed so far in 2023
