Best Barber
Winner: Josh Pytlewski, The Wild Hare
Favorites: Griffin Rutledge, Bold & Barber; Rebekah Hagberg Station 710
Best Barber Shop
Winner: Downtown Ollie's Barber Parlour
Favorites: Station 710 Salon; BOLD & Barber
Best Cosmetic Services
Winner: Brighter Smiles Teeth Whitening
Favorites: Browsing By Sydney; Fox & Hounds Hair Studio & Day Spa
Best Esthetician
Winner: Paige Souhrada, The Skyn Nook
Favorites: Alyssa Brock, Lyss Skin Studio; Candy O'Neal, Contours Day Spa
Best Esthetician Office
Favorites: The Skyn Nook; Fox & Hounds Hair Studio & Day Spa
Best Hair Salon
Favorites: Fringe Salon and Beauty Lounge; Fox & Hounds Hair Studio & Day Spa
Best Hair Stylist
Winner: Ashley Frasier, Fringe Salon
Favorites: Kailee Lorance Denniston, 2ONE8 Salon; Abby Smith, 2ONE8 Salon
Best Nail Salon
Favorites: Contours Day Spa; Maria's Nails
Best Nail Technician
Winner: Ari Bustamante, Maria's Nails
Favorites: Kevin, Kevin Nails; Tristen Watchinski, Turnarounds Salon & Day Spa
Best Place to Get Pampered
Winner: Fox & Hounds Hair Studio & Day Spa
Favorites: Contours Day Spa; The Skyn Nook
Best Spa
Favorites: Contours Day Spa; Lyss Skin Studio
Best Tanning Salon
Favorites: The Ultimate Tan; Tan In-Gold
Best Tattoo Artist
Winner: Chad Ramsay, Illinois Tattoo Co.
Favorites: Andrew Kemp, Enigmatic Tattoo; Shelby James, Smokin' Aces Tattoo Company
Best Tattoo Shop
Favorites: Illinois Tattoo Co.; Smokin' Aces Tattoo Company
