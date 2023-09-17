Best Auto Body Shop
Winner: Kurt's Autobody Repair Shop, Inc.
Favorites: Gearheads Garage, Mike's Collision Center
Best Auto Detailer
Winner: Parkway Auto Laundry
Favorites: Fornelli's Detailing LLC, Perfection Auto & Detailing
Best Auto Repair Shop
Favorites: Gearheads Garage, Kurt's Autobody Repair Shop Inc
Best Car Wash
Winner: Parkway Auto Laundry
Favorites: Rainstorm Car Wash, Club Car Wash
Best Oil Change Center
Favorites: Speed Lube Oil Change Shop, Sam Leman Toyota Bloomington
Best Tire Store
Favorites: Don Owen Tire, Jesse's Tire Clinic
Photos: An up-close look at the 2024 Corvette E-Ray
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.