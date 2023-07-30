A lakeside paradise, a posh loft converted from a mid-20th-century courthouse, and a forested lair inspired by a starring character of the silver screen — all are located less than 40 miles from downtown Bloomington and open for short-term rental.

Whether you prefer to spend your summer vacation embracing the season’s soaring temperatures or hiding away from the heat, chances are good that an area property owner has listed a getaway on Airbnb that may be up your alley.

Here's a look at 20 unique Airbnb vacation properties in our coverage area. For links to each property's online listing, see this story at pantagraph.com.

'The Arcade House,' Bloomington

If you are seeking to live out your childhood and/or adult dreams, look no further than the “fabulous Arcade House.” This two-bedroom home, which features an outdoor hot tub, egg chair and fire pit, as well as a second house well-stocked with games galore, is the ideal destination for any gaming aficionado.

While it would be nearly impossible to run out of activities during your stay, this property’s convenient location grants guests easy access to nearby shops, bars and restaurants in downtown Bloomington’s historic core, located only a short drive away.

Location: Bloomington

Cost: $302/night

Maximum number of guests: 9

Link to book: The Arcade House - Airbnb

'Rocky’s Lakehouse Retreat,' Hudson

This four-bedroom home is built for indoor-outdoor living. Featuring a multi-tiered deck, spacious patio, heated pool, hot tub and two docks, this home is perfect for a luxurious summer stay.

On rainy or chilly days, guests can retreat to the movie room, complete with home theater seating and a popcorn machine, or play games of air hockey and Skee-Ball before visiting the lower level’s bar and wine cellar.

Location: Hudson

Cost: $574/night

Maximum number of guests: 10

'Tranquil Modern Country Retreat,' Saybrook

Surrounded by 25 acres of prairie, forest and farmland, this secluded, Scandinavian design-inspired oasis allows guests to dissociate from the stressors of the outside world, even if only temporarily. The two-bedroom home’s simultaneously sleek and cozy design invites guests to cuddle up on the couch by the fireplace, while the property’s vast grounds provide adventurers the opportunity to explore the home’s surroundings.

With deer and wild turkeys serving as the only nearby neighbors, this property, complete with a pool house, loft and outdoor fireplace, offers guests the ideal location to peacefully unwind.

Location: Saybrook

Cost: $401/night

Maximum number of guests: 6

Link to book: Tranquil Modern Country Retreat - Saybrook

'The Schoolhouse Cabin,' Hudson

A 100 year-old schoolhouse converted into a cozy, inviting cabin on the lake, this reworked two-bedroom home retains its classic charm.

If the spiral staircase-accessed bookshelf, game room, hot tub and hammock aren’t enough to keep you on the property, guests can bike the Lake Bloomington loop and utilize the homestay’s prime location to explore its surrounding natural areas.

Location: Hudson

Cost: $225/night

Maximum number of guests: 8

Link to book: The Schoolhouse Cabin - Hudson

'House of Arcade,' Bloomington

With an entire floor devoted to arcade, video and classic table games, this three-bedroom property is certain to serve as any gamer’s dream hideaway.

Between group gaming sessions, satisfy your sweet tooth, courtesy of the homestay’s complimentary ice cream and soda coolers, sit outside in a hanging egg chair or hammock, or crash in a Pac-Man-themed bedroom, complete with its own cabinet of the vintage arcade game, of course.

Location: Bloomington

Cost: $253/night

Maximum number of guests: 11

Link to book: House of Arcade - Bloomington

'Wednesday’s Lair,' Lincoln

Fans of “The Addams Family” or the 2022 Tim Burton spinoff “Wednesday” are sure to be left awestruck by this fantastical hideaway, which resembles a figment of Wednesday Addams’ wildest dreams.

Nearly every last detail of this property, from the welcome mat at the door to the “Thing” character seen scaling the two-bedroom home’s spiral staircase, is inspired by the Netflix show, with the octagonal home’s chic indoor décor and enigmatic outdoor appearance transporting guests into the classic TV series-turned-Netflix chart-topper.

Location: Lincoln

Cost: $155/night

Guests: 6

'The Farmhouse at Red River Farms,' Eureka

If you are looking to get the full farmhouse experience (with much less maintenance), this four-bedroom property, revamped since its construction in the 1940s, may be the perfect rental for you.

Immerse yourself in farm life with hands-on work feeding chickens, cows, pigs and turkeys, or observe operations and livestock in the fields from afar while comfortably seated on the property’s front porch or around the backyard fire pit.

Location: Eureka

Cost: $180/night

Guests: 10

Link to book: The Farmhouse at Red River Farms - Eureka

'The Alice,' Bloomington

Sleek and stylish in nearly every last design element, this three-bedroom A-frame home seems straight out of a carefully curated Pinterest board further proof of its aesthetically pleasing nature, this property even has its own Instagram page.

Guests can take advantage of the rental’s beverage cart, smart TV and high quality sound system, offering infinite opportunities for the ideal at-home movie night, while admiring the natural backyard views visible from the home’s floor-to-ceiling windows and outdoor patio.

Location: Bloomington

Cost: $209/night

Maximum number of guests: 6

Link to book: The Alice - Bloomington

'The Courthouse Loft,' El Paso

This historic, picturesque rental in the city of roughly 3,000 offers a charming loft located inside a local landmark.

With a mix of modern décor and original features, including the courthouse railing and gate, guests do not have to sacrifice comfort and style to experience a piece of local history. Located above a coffee shop, guests can wake up to the smell of fresh brews before exploring the heart of El Paso’s business district, and end the day with a trip down the property's spiral staircase to a private hot tub.

Location: El Paso

Cost: $140/night

Maximum number of guests: 7

Link to book: The Courthouse Loft - El Paso

'Arcade House,' Normal

Time travel through the decades, play ping pong in a surf shack, or take a trip to the arcade — it’s all at your fingertips with this home.

Yet another property for gaming enthusiasts and practically anyone looking to have fun, this three-bedroom home allows renters to enjoy a home-cooked meal in the “Coca-Cola Diner,” entertain friends or family on a string light-illuminated outdoor patio, and challenge fellow guests to a game of indoor golf on a mini putting green off the main living room.

After a long day of activity, guests can crash in a bedroom adorned with décor emulating the era of their choice — 70s, 80s or 90s.

Location: Normal

Cost: $199/night

Maximum number of guests: 8

Link to book: Arcade House - Normal

'Carriage House at Vrooman Mansion,' Bloomington

Experience living a relic of Bloomington-Normal history with a stay at this one-of-a-kind renovated carriage house, built in the late 1800s. Roam around the two-bedroom rental’s grounds, gather around the bar area and outdoor fireplace, or stay in and enjoy the home’s honeymoon suite during your visit.

And don't forget to take advantage of one of the property’s most unique luxuries, a gourmet breakfast service, during your stay.

Location: Bloomington

Cost: $587/night

Guests: 6

Link to book: Carriage House at Vrooman Mansion - Bloomington

'Platypus Hills,' Farmer City

Whether you are an outdoor adventurer or prefer to admire nature from a comfortable distance, this two-bedroom rental adjacent to Clinton Lake offers endless opportunities to optimize the property’s surrounding landscape.

Take a kayak or canoe out on the water, or explore 10 miles of forested hiking and horse trails around the property. When warm weather isn’t on your side, retreat to the rental’s heated pool, hot tub and outdoor fire pit.

Location: Farmer City

Cost: $205/night

Maximum number of guests: 6

Link to book: Platypus Hills - Farmer City

'Mod Two-Bedroom Cottage,' Normal

If you are looking for an Instagram-worthy short-term rental, this two-bedroom property is sure to suit your needs. Guests can hide away in one of the home’s stylish bedrooms, enjoy a relaxing bubble bath, or have a photoshoot in the property's picturesque egg chair and green wall room.

For guests looking to get out of the house, the Constitution Trail, as well as both local universities, are only a walk or short drive away.

Location: Normal

Cost: $122/night

Maximum number of guests: 6

'Two-Acre Wooded Escape,' Heyworth

A forested A-frame retreat with a mix of modern and rustic charm, this two-bedroom rental provides a secluded getaway.

Look no further for an eye-catching, cleverly designed home with outdoor amenities perfect for enjoying a sunrise, sunset or starry night. Lean on the homestay’s fully stocked kitchen to leverage the backyard dining and lounge areas, or grill your own feast with friends or family before winding down in the hammock or hot tub.

Location: Heyworth

Cost: $190/night

Maximum number of guests: 6

'The Pfaff Haus,' Pontiac

If quaint character is at the top of your list, this Victorian corner property does not fall short. Spend your time at this three-bedroom duplex cooking in a renovated kitchen stocked with appliances and utensils, playing classic board games on the upstairs deck, or relaxing and reading a book on the wrap-around porch.

On a nice day, guests can walk three blocks to Pontiac’s downtown city square and pick up a bite to eat at a local restaurant or bakery, explore a park, or visit a museum.

Location: Pontiac

Cost: $122/night

Maximum number of guests: 6

Link to book: The Pfaff House - Pontiac

'Stylish Vacation Rental,' and 'Ideally Located House,' in Normal

Two separate rentals split down the middle, this five-bedroom home offers guests all the essentials in a lively and energetic setting. With cheerful vintage-inspired touches scattered throughout, including a fire engine red fridge, typewriter and record collection, this home is not lacking in personality.

Location: Normal

Cost: $182/night (for each separate rental)

Maximum number of guests: 12 total between two rentals

'Trendy Tiny Home,' Eureka

Who said all short-term rentals have to be overly spacious? A fun-sized home with warm furnishings and a bedroom loft, this one-bedroom property offers a getaway for travelers who don't need a ton of space.

From curling up on the couch with a book to cooking dinner with a loved one, activities for a cozy night in fit well in this rental, which also can serve as base camp for a weekend on Eureka Lake.

Location: Eureka

Cost: $111/night

Guests: 2

Link to book: Trendy Tiny Home - Eureka

'Howie’s Lakefront Hideaway,' Hudson

This three-bedroom home, located in a fishing cove on Lake Bloomington, is the quintessential summer haven. Make the most of the property’s private dock by grilling with family and friends, hanging out in the hot tub, or even using the lakeside waterslide.

After roasting s’mores by the fire, guests can challenge one another to a game of pool, or gather in the living room for a movie night.

Location: Hudson

Cost: $338/night

Maximum number of guests: 12

'The Lexington House on Route 66,' Lexington

A time capsule located along the “main street of America,” this short-term rental is a celebration of the “swinging '60s.”

With a diner-inspired kitchen, retro TV and record player, this one-of-a-kind property transports guests to another era. Host a family game night or use the three-bedroom home’s stocked kitchen to prepare an outdoor patio dinner. If the property’s in-home entertainment options are not enough, guests can bike the oldest portion of Route 66 or explore downtown Lexington’s local bars, restaurants and shops, just a short ride away.

Location: Lexington

Cost: $123/night

Maximum number of guests: 8

Link to book: The Lexington House on Route 66 - Lexington

'Sticks & Stones,' Bloomington

If you are looking to spend the night in a quiet and luxurious log cabin, your ideal homestay may be located just around the corner, nestled in a wooded neighborhood on the outskirts of Bloomington.

Perfect for a family gathering or “glamping” trip, guests can explore the three-bedroom property’s grounds and on-site “squirrel hut,” play games ranging from Skee-Ball to corn hole in the home’s active gaming room and video/card gaming nook, or park themselves in front of a 65-inch TV to watch a sports game on a 4k display.

Location: Bloomington

Cost: $417/night

Maximum number of guests: 14