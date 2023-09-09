BLOOMINGTON — Twelve professional meat cutters from Texas Roadhouse locations across the Midwest will compete on Monday in the Qualifier Meet Cutting Challenge in Bloomington.

To maintain the freshness and quality of the meat, participants will do the cutting on the ice at Grossinger Motors Arena, where the temperature will be kept at a chilly 38 degrees.

Each participant will receive 30 to 40 pounds of beef, consisting of one sirloin, one filet and one ribeye, and will be judged on quality, yield and speed. The cutter who yields the most steaks with the highest quality cut in the least amount of time will be named the winner.

Participants include Brian Bennett, Davenport, Iowa; Jose Bustamante, Champaign; Gabriel Gower, Marion; Harold Hill, Decatur; Duaine Ullom, East Peoria; Torench Mabon, Decatur; George Foehrer, Marion; Marvin Galeano, East Peoria; Eric Hernandez, Champaign; Santos Santiago, Bloomington; Donnell Bass, Springfield; and Kirsten Chism, Champaign.

Top scorers will advance to the semifinals for a chance to compete in the 2024 national competition, which has a grand prize of $25,000 and the Meat Cutter of the Year title. The semifinals and finals will be held in March.

