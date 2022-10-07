 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert featured

Bruegala returns to downtown Bloomington with spooky spin

  • 0

Brews and BOOS downtown Bloomington raising money for pups and historic houses

BLOOMINGTON — The annual Brüegala — dubbed this year as the "BOOgala!" — returned to Bloomington on Friday night for the downtown's First "Fright-day" of October, with 16 local breweries raising money for WishBone Canine Rescue and the Old House Society.

100922-blm-loc-7bruegala.JPG

Marby Pag read tarot and fortunes at Brüegala 2022: BOOgala! Friday, Oct. 7, in downtown Bloomington.

For 22 years, the Bloomington-Normal branch of the Jaycees, a national nonprofit organization focused on community involvement, has held the Brüegala. This year, Sara Willenborg designed and planned the event. 

"Post-COVID," she said, "we've kind of had a little bit of ground to make up, and we lost a bit of momentum."

100922-blm-loc-9bruegala.JPG

Snuggles the clown at Brüegala 2022: BOOgala! Friday, Oct. 7, in downtown Bloomington.

During setup, Willenborg said they wanted to bring the fest back to full strength.

"We're going to have 16 local, Central Illinois breweries. We've got three local bands playing all night. We're going to have over six food trucks," she said. 

100922-blm-loc-10bruegala.JPG

Cassandra Irwin looks on as Mary Strehl of Wild Style Design Co. paints a young attendee's face at Brüegala 2022: BOOgala! Friday, Oct. 7, in downtown Bloomington.

Willenborg said they had charged for admission in the past, but that practiced fizzled out, and she hoped the free entry would attract more visitors this year. 

"The last couple years, we've just been trying to get people excited about Brüegala again and start coming back out," Willenborg said. 

100922-blm-loc-1bruegala

Sara Willenborg, left, and Ariel Ameday, members of the Jaycees and organizers of this year's Bruegala 2022: BOOgala!

Jeremiah Fletcher and Lucas Raab were happy to attend a festival after the pandemic lockdowns. 

"I enjoy this. I like this," Fletcher said. "It's awesome. But I'm also of the belief that the pandemic isn't over." 

100922-blm-loc-13bruegala.JPG

Lucas Raab and Jeremiah Fletcher at Brüegala 2022: BOOgala! Friday, Oct. 7, in downtown Bloomington.

Raab said outside fests are a welcome alternative to gathering indoors with masks.

"It's nice to be outside with a bunch of people," he said. 

100922-blm-loc-2bruegala.JPG

Left to right: Jan Gleason, Troy Hanger and Bussy Roate from Limerick Brewing Co. at Brüegala 2022: BOOgala! Friday, Oct. 7, in downtown Bloomington.

The event also had a charitable aspect: "All of the proceeds are going to be benefiting two local charities, which are WishBone Canine Rescue and Old House Society," Willenborg said.

100922-blm-loc-8bruegala.JPG

Brian Galbreath and Josh Crutchfield of Impossible Mead Inc. at Brüegala 2022: BOOgala! Friday, Oct. 7, in downtown Bloomington.

Jaycees member Ariel Ameday said club members were inspired by Bloomington changing the name of First Friday to "First Fright-day" for October, so they decided to lean in to the corny jokes. 

On stage: Barn III's 'A Party to Murder' offers Halloween fun for grownups

"In addition to bringing people into town and business into town, we're also raising money for charity," Ameday said. "We've been doing that for 22 years. And it kind of makes us stand out from the other festivals in town."

100922-blm-loc-3bruegala.JPG

Several attendees dressed in costume at Brüegala 2022: BOOgala! Friday, Oct. 7, in downtown Bloomington.

Greg and Phyl Reichert they like going to festivals that support local charities. Phyl said WishBone Canine Rescue, which works to help dogs that are special cases and advocates for a "no-kill McLean County," is one of her favorite charities. 

Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

General Assignment Reporter

Mid-thirties. Multi-media journalist at the Pantagraph in Bloomington, IL. US Navy veteran.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Photographer captures photo of a million mile long ejection off surface of sun

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News