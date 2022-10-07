Bruegala returns to downtown Bloomington with spooky spin

BLOOMINGTON — The annual Brüegala — dubbed this year as the "BOOgala!" — returned to Bloomington on Friday night for the downtown's First "Fright-day" of October, with 16 local breweries raising money for WishBone Canine Rescue and the Old House Society.

For 22 years, the Bloomington-Normal branch of the Jaycees, a national nonprofit organization focused on community involvement, has held the Brüegala. This year, Sara Willenborg designed and planned the event.

"Post-COVID," she said, "we've kind of had a little bit of ground to make up, and we lost a bit of momentum."

During setup, Willenborg said they wanted to bring the fest back to full strength.

"We're going to have 16 local, Central Illinois breweries. We've got three local bands playing all night. We're going to have over six food trucks," she said.

Willenborg said they had charged for admission in the past, but that practiced fizzled out, and she hoped the free entry would attract more visitors this year.

"The last couple years, we've just been trying to get people excited about Brüegala again and start coming back out," Willenborg said.

Jeremiah Fletcher and Lucas Raab were happy to attend a festival after the pandemic lockdowns.

"I enjoy this. I like this," Fletcher said. "It's awesome. But I'm also of the belief that the pandemic isn't over."

Raab said outside fests are a welcome alternative to gathering indoors with masks.

"It's nice to be outside with a bunch of people," he said.

The event also had a charitable aspect: "All of the proceeds are going to be benefiting two local charities, which are WishBone Canine Rescue and Old House Society," Willenborg said.

Jaycees member Ariel Ameday said club members were inspired by Bloomington changing the name of First Friday to "First Fright-day" for October, so they decided to lean in to the corny jokes.

"In addition to bringing people into town and business into town, we're also raising money for charity," Ameday said. "We've been doing that for 22 years. And it kind of makes us stand out from the other festivals in town."

Greg and Phyl Reichert they like going to festivals that support local charities. Phyl said WishBone Canine Rescue, which works to help dogs that are special cases and advocates for a "no-kill McLean County," is one of her favorite charities.