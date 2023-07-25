BLOOMINGTON — Brightpoint, formerly known Children's Home & Aid, will host its block party from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26.

The event will be held at the Scott Child & Family Center, 1119 E. Taylor St., Bloomington. It will feature free gift raffle baskets, outdoor activities, snacks, lemonade and a bounce house.

Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe will be in attendance along with community partners Heartland Bank, Prairie State Legal Services, Birth to Five Illinois and more, organizers said.

Brightpoint's Central Region serves over 3,000 children and families in 15 counties. The party was originally scheduled for June 28, but was postponed due to air quality.