NORMAL — Brews and Grooves: BloNo's Craft Beer and Music Festival will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Corn Crib.
The event is part of the 2023 Concerts at the Crib series, at 1000 W. Raab Road in Normal. Gates will open at 4 p.m. with live music starting at 5 p.m.
Craft beer tastings, including selections from local breweries, and food trucks will be available 4-8 p.m. on the concourse.
Tastings will be available for sale, or guests can receive their first 10 tastings plus a commemorative glass with a $25 ticket. General admission tickets are $15.
Musical acts will include The Wild Feathers, Myron Elkins, Harvest Sons, and Michy Maloof.
A cornhole competition will be held before the festival, hosted by Snyder Insurance.
Registration is $70 per pair. The top payout is $1,000 and each team is guaranteed four games. Each team will receive admission to the festival. All proceeds will benefit Habitat for Humanity of McLean County.
Outside food and beverage items and chairs will not be permitted at the event.
Tickets can be purchased at
vivenu.com.
Photos: Legends Home Run Derby at the Corn Crib.
Carlos Zambrano has fun during the Legends Home Run Derby on Saturday at the Corn Crib.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Carlos Zambrano bats during the Legends Home Run Derby on Saturday at the Corn Crib.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Carlos Zambrano talks to the crowd during the Legends Home Run Derby on Saturday at the Corn Crib.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Judah Morris bats during the Legends Home Run Derby on Saturday at the Corn Crib.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Judah Morris enjoys watching the Legends Home Run Derby on Saturday at the Corn Crib.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Judah Morris signs some autographs during the Legends Home Run Derby on Saturday at the Corn Crib.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Mark Reynolds prepares during the Legends Home Run Derby on Saturday at the Corn Crib.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Peyton Dillingham has fun during the Legends Home Run Derby on Saturday at the Corn Crib.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Peyton Dillingham gets a high five during the Legends Home Run Derby on Saturday at the Corn Crib.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Peyton Dillingham bats during the Legends Home Run Derby on Saturday at the Corn Crib.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Tyler Colvin (left) and Peyton Dillingham shake hands after Colvin won the Legends Home Run Derby on Saturday at the Corn Crib.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Peyton Dillingham left, and Mark Reynolds prepare for the Legends Home Run Derby on Saturday at the Corn Crib.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Ron Juris pitches during the Legends Home Run Derby last month at the Corn Crib.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Ron Juris releases a pitch during the Legends Home Run Derby last month at the Corn Crib.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Ron Juris pitches during the Legends Home Run Derby last month at the Corn Crib.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Todd Hollandsworth prepares to bat during the Legends Home Run Derby on Saturday at the Corn Crib.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Todd Hollandsworth bats during the Legends Home Run Derby on Saturday at the Corn Crib.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Tyler Colvin bats during the Legends Home Run Derby on Saturday at the Corn Crib.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Tyler Colvin acknowledges the crowd before the Legends Home Run Derby on Saturday at the Corn Crib.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Tyler Colvin waves to the crowd after he won the Legends Home Run Derby on Saturday at the Corn Crib.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.