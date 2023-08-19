NORMAL — Brews and Grooves: BloNo's Craft Beer and Music Festival will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Corn Crib.

The event is part of the 2023 Concerts at the Crib series, at 1000 W. Raab Road in Normal. Gates will open at 4 p.m. with live music starting at 5 p.m.

Craft beer tastings, including selections from local breweries, and food trucks will be available 4-8 p.m. on the concourse.

Tastings will be available for sale, or guests can receive their first 10 tastings plus a commemorative glass with a $25 ticket. General admission tickets are $15.

Musical acts will include The Wild Feathers, Myron Elkins, Harvest Sons, and Michy Maloof.

A cornhole competition will be held before the festival, hosted by Snyder Insurance.

Registration is $70 per pair. The top payout is $1,000 and each team is guaranteed four games. Each team will receive admission to the festival. All proceeds will benefit Habitat for Humanity of McLean County.

Outside food and beverage items and chairs will not be permitted at the event.

Tickets can be purchased at vivenu.com.

