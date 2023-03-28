BLOOMINGTON — Bradley Ross Jackson, president of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP Youth Council, was among 100 students from across the country who spent last week at the Disney Dreamers' Academy.

Jackson, a junior at Normal Community High School, is the first student from the Bloomington-Normal area to have been selected for the academy, which introduces teen participants to Disney executives and stars who serve as mentors.

Jackson not only received an all-expense paid trip to Disneyland, but he also was selected to join the Grand Marshal platform, led by actress Halle Bailey, star of the upcoming live-action "The Little Mermaid."

Jackson was also honored by the academy's co-sponsor, Sprite, for his outstanding scholastic and community service achievements, and he was selected to recite an original poem at the academy's commencement celebration.

As part of the experience, Jackson was given the opportunity to interview actor Jalyn Hall from the movie "Till."