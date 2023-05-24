BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department is giving away 312 gun safes to city residents to promote firearm safety.

According to a Tuesday press release, BPD, in partnership with the Be Smart Organization, will hand out vouchers at the Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market on Saturday, June 10. The vouchers must be redeemed that day.

Recipients must have a valid Firearm Owner Identification card and proof of Bloomington residence. Vouchers can be taken to Bloomington Fire Station #5 near the intersection of Six Points Road and Fedor Circle where residents will receive a gun safe that is a 24-inch cube and weighs about 100 lbs.

Questions can be directed to Public Information Officer Brandt Parsley at 309-434-2355.