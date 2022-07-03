Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal receives $33K donation

BLOOMINGTON — Gerald Gilbert, a Young Men's Club member, has donated $25,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal.
An additional $8,550 was donated by other YMC members, bringing the total donation to $33,550.
Gilbert and John Yoder, treasurer of the YMC Youth Opportunity Foundation, presented the check to Tony Morstatter, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal.
The 2022 fund drive will be announced at a luncheon on Tuesday, July 12, with Boys & Girls Club members and the YMC at First Christian Church.
