Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal receives $33K donation

BLOOMINGTON — Gerald Gilbert, a Young Men's Club member, has donated $25,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal. 

An additional $8,550 was donated by other YMC members, bringing the total donation to $33,550. 

Gilbert and John Yoder, treasurer of the YMC Youth Opportunity Foundation, presented the check to Tony Morstatter, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal.

John Yoder, Tony Morstatter and Gerald Gilbert.

John Yoder, left, and Gerald Gilbert, right, present a $25,000 check to Tony Morstatter, center, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal.

The 2022 fund drive will be announced at a luncheon on Tuesday, July 12, with Boys & Girls Club members and the YMC at First Christian Church.

