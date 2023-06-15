BLOOMINGTON — When Crystal and Brad Williams of Normal take their 9-year-old boxer Rocky out for walks, they are used to being stopped by strangers on the sidewalk.
It's not because Rocky looks particularly peculiar upon first glance — the boxer is average-sized for his breed and appears perfectly healthy — but rather because of the dog’s abnormally long tongue that passersby find difficult to ignore, and which Rocky finds difficult to fit inside his own mouth.
Rocky and his owners may have earned measurement-backed bragging rights on Thursday when, during a scheduled visit to Kruger Animal Hospital in Bloomington, the boxer's tongue measured nearly 5 1/2 inches, almost a half-inch longer than the current record-holder for "longest tongue on a living dog."
“His tongue always seemed longer than usual,” Crystal Williams said. “But when people started stopping us and saying, ‘Oh my gosh, this tongue is so long,’ ... that’s when we were like, maybe it is long, maybe extremely long.”
Community members, veterinarians and co-workers all commented on the boxer’s exceptionally long tongue, and after seeing a TV special showcasing another dog's record-breaking tongue, Crystal Williams decided to learn more about the most recent title winner.
“It was in the wind, and I was like ‘What? This thing looks huge,’ and that was over 7 or 8 inches," Crystal Williams said of the dog's tongue on TV. "And so I thought, ‘I don’t know, that looks pretty long, I don’t think we could do that.’”
The most recent record holder, Zoey Williams of Metairie, Louisiana, earned the title for “longest tongue on a living dog” in October. The Labrador and German shepherd mix’s tongue measured exactly 5 inches.
When Crystal Williams heard a local radio show talking about another canine’s attempt to break the record with a tongue measuring just over 3 inches, she started to believe Rocky could have a shot.
“I was like, ‘Actually, that’s pathetic,’” Crystal Williams said. “We have a chance. Let’s do this.”
But the process of applying to break a Guinness World Record, let alone verifying the record has been broken, is no small feat. Individuals looking to achieve a new record must first submit an online application, followed by a list of materials including a cover letter, steward statement, witness statement, timekeeper statement and log book upon completing the attempt, as well as photo and video evidence of the process.
Crystal Williams said it took the couple one to two months for their application to be approved, and said she believes about 30% of attempts are rejected due to documents that were submitted incorrectly or considered inadequate.
“It’s been a while, but it’s worth it,” she said.
Aside from valid documentation, the couple had to submit credentials for a group of individuals from across Bloomington-Normal to fulfill Guinness’ witnessing and medical criteria. The veterinary staff leading the measurement process included Bernard Bleem, director of veterinary medicine, and Eric Ruehrdanz, lead certified veterinary technician at Kruger.
Also on site to witness and document the process were Greg Troemel, Normal's director of inspections, and Brandt Parsley, public information officer for the Bloomington Police Department. Billy Walden, who served as an extra witness “just in case,” became involved after hearing about the endeavor from his co-workers.
“I like doing unique things in the community ... and this was right up my alley," Walden said.
The measurement, taken just before Rocky’s scheduled teeth cleaning, was recorded from the tip of the boxer’s nose to the end of his tongue. The measurement was taken three times, and then averaged into one final number.
When the final average came out to 5.466 inches, Rocky’s tongue unofficially set a new world record, beating the current title holder by 0.466 inches.
If the evidence of the new record is reviewed and verified by Guinness’ “expertly trained” Records Management Team — a process that could take up to 16 weeks, according to the organization’s website — Rocky will serve as the newest Guinness World Record holder for the “longest tongue on a living dog,” marking the end of an undertaking that has lasted since February.
“It’s fun, (and) it’s something different,” Crystal Williams said. “...And then we’ll know (if he broke a record), because everybody asks us.”
Is it too hot to walk your dog? 5 safety tips for summer weather
How hot is too hot to walk my dog?
Summer can bring scorching temperatures that leave responsible dog owners wondering when it’s too hot to take their pup on a walk. Dogs tend to overheat more quickly than humans, so paying careful attention to the temperature and your dog’s body language is essential.
As a general rule, if the temperatures are over 90 degrees, you’ll likely want to wait until the cooler evening for a walk. You can also place the back of your hand on the sidewalk or pavement and hold it there for seven seconds. If that’s too hot for your hand, it’s also too hot for your dog’s paws.
How can I prevent my dog from overheating on walks?
Following a few simple safety tips can make long summer strolls just as fun for your dog as they are for you. Here’s what you need to know as the temperatures rise.
1. Timing is everything.
When the sun is at its peak, pavement can become scorching hot. It’s best to save walks for early mornings or late evenings when the temperature is cooler. Skip mid-day walks when the sun is blazing unless you can stroll in a wooded area where the ground gets plenty of shade.
2. Stay hydrated.
Just as it’s important for people to get plenty of water on hot days, it’s also important for dogs. When walking in the summer, grab a cold water bottle and a collapsible dog bowl. If you notice excessive panting or salivation, take a break and give your dog time to hydrate. Freezing low-sodium broth in an ice cube tray is also a great way to get your dog more fluids in the summer.
3. Stay in the shade.
Staying in shady wooded areas is ideal, but for city-dwellers, it’s best to cross to the shady side of the street. Plan your dog's walking routes in areas with more tree or building coverage to keep your dog’s paws cooler. As a bonus, it might help you avoid your next sunburn.
4. Protect their paws.
As mentioned before, if the sidewalk is too hot for the back of your hand, it’s also too hot for your dog’s paws. Stick to grassy areas, or get some breathable dog booties to protect their paws from hot pavement.
5. Watch for signs of overheating.
Dogs produce far less sweat than people, so they’ll need your help to stay cool in the summer.
Watch for common signs of your dog overheating which include:
Excessive panting
Difficulty breathing
Drooling
Weakness
Fatigue
Collapsing
If you notice any of these symptoms, get to a shady spot and offer your dog plenty of water. Wetting your dog’s paws, belly, and ears with cool water can also help bring down their body temperature. You can even store some dog ice cream in the freezer for a special treat when you get home.
Is it safe to walk my dog in the summer?
When walking your dog in the summer, it’s important to keep the warning signs of overheating in mind, especially with dog breeds that have short noses or thick coats. If you follow a few simple safety tips, your dog can enjoy the long summer days and all the extra evening walks that come with the season.