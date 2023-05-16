BLOOMINGTON — The comedy tour "Bored Teachers: We Can't Make This Stuff Up!" will come to Bloomington on Sunday, Sept. 24.

The show will be 7-9 p.m. at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St.

The cast is made up of teachers who are also comedians. They have garnered millions of views on the internet, according to the announcement from the BCPA.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 19 on Ticketmaster. They range from $29 to $49, with an additional VIP add on for $20 also available.

Watch now: Photos of From Broadway to Bloomington From Broadway to Bloomington cast John Wohlwend, Julie Dobski Katie Brokaw, Playwright Nancy Steele Brokaw, Director Lori Adams, John Stark Janel Rapp, Chad Render, Mike Fowler, Kara and Mike Heuer Drs. Tom Nielsen and and Kathy Bohn John and Sharon Neeley, Beverly McAllister Gary Sparks, Ken Solem Derrick and Erin Williams Fred Render, Scott Myers Fred Render Kenny Prince Scott Myers Amber Gruenloh, Sara Schramm, Kip Hayden, Cindy Segobiano, Amy Rardin Nikki Aitken, Tricia Hayden, Doug Braun Ensemble performs the A Musical from Something Rotten Emcees Julie and Bob Dobski Bob Mangialardi, Michelle Vought Brian Pihl performing On the Street Where You Live from My Fair Lady Kim Matlock singing She Used to Be Mine from Waitress Mike Gardner playing Ragtime Medley from Po Kenny Prince singing Who Can I Turn To from The Roar of the Greasepaint-The Smell of the Crowd Julie and Bob Dobski Bob Mangialardi and Cristen Monson performing It’s You from Dames at Sea Kip Hayden singing Stars from Les Miserables Mike Gardner, Amber Gruenloh, Marcia Basolo Jonell Kehias, Julie Dobski, Carlos Miranda Cat Woods, Glenda Davis Nikki Aitken and Sara Schramm performing Move That Thang from Wedding Singer Cristen Monson singing Children Will Listen from Into the Woods Thomas and Angela Wirsing performing People Will Say We’re in Love from Oklahoma Lori Adams singing What I Did for Love from A Chorus Line Kenny Prince and Kip Hayden performing Agony from Into the Woods Mike Gardner accompanies Michelle Vought in her rendition of Over the Rainbow from The Wizard of Oz Mark Segobiano as Danny Zuko from Grease Amy Rardin performing Hopelessly Devoted to You from Grease Cindy Segobiano as Sandy from Grease Kim Matlock, Cristen Monson, Angela Wirsing, Lori Adams Angela and Thomas Wirsing Tricia Hayden , Scott Myers Grand Finale featured Mark and Cindy Segobiano and the Ensemble performing a Grease Medley Melissa and Matt Simpson Marcia Hammerstrand, J Balmer, Michael Hill Marcia Basolo, Sara Schramm The T-Birds Cindy and Mark Segobiano Bob Dobski, Cindy Segobiano, Julie Dobski, Mark Segobiano Angela and Thomas Wirsing Nancy, Janice and Doug Braun The Pink Ladies