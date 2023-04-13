NORMAL — Books to Benefit, 360 Wylie Drive, will host a volunteer open house from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 22.

Books to Benefit collects donated books and raises money through semi-annual sales to support STAR Adult Literacy, two scholarships at Heartland Community College, and the reading and literacy programs at Youth Build McLean County.

Volunteers typically work on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., but can work any times that fit their schedule during open hours.

Volunteer work includes gathering and sorting donated books, organizing books on the floor and shelving them for sales, and assessing the value of rare pieces and finding homes for them.

Volunteers will especially be needed for the upcoming sale June 15-17. Books to Benefit sales offer over 20,000 books.

Contact Books2BenefitBloomington@gmail.com for more information.

Photos: Power of the Purse Cheryl Magnuson, Helen Ogar Trish Horner, Jennie Smith Alison Hampton, Kristen Wilson, Theresa Prosser Gwen Knipp, Pat Grosso, Angie Huonker Cynthia Hice, Sarah Wargo, Debbie Ibsen Diana Woodring, Debi Grossman, Debra Leighton Katelyn Baer, Amie Hasselbring Alexis Kalish, Deanna Frautschi Anne McDowell, Deb Brownstone, Heather Peavler Maggie Merica, Ruth Getchius, Barbara Bouboutsis Heather Wagner, Rachel Hatch, Erica Welch Kathy Yoder, Marlene Woodruff Mary Ann Fulton, Becky Berry, Angie Bubon Marci Rich, Jeanne Hall Kelly Sharp, Kristen Firkins Deb and Rikka Skillrud Anne Fleer, Lisa Lyle, Kari Dodge Kim Schoenbein, Kate Burcham Cathy Oloffson, Julie Payne Kathy French, Tina Marlett, Dawn Shelton, Somer Marlett Kelli Appel, DeAnne Potter Austin Maxwell, Sean Fagan, Jesse Kohlbecker, David Taylor Crystal Johnson, Jessica Davis Joyce Hightower, Kathy Finley Julie Dobski, Annette Davis, Erin Williams Seated: Molly Hartrup, Michael O’Connor, Standing: Tracy Patkunas, Laura Dobski O’Connor Kelli Appel, Suzann Reid, Lori Baracani, DeAnne Potter, Karen Filosa, Sue Seibring, Shelby Vincent Susan Saunders Kathleen Lorenz