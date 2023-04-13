NORMAL — Books to Benefit, 360 Wylie Drive, will host a volunteer open house from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 22.
Books to Benefit collects donated books and raises money through semi-annual sales to support STAR Adult Literacy, two scholarships at Heartland Community College, and the reading and literacy programs at Youth Build McLean County.
Volunteers typically work on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., but can work any times that fit their schedule during open hours.
Volunteer work includes gathering and sorting donated books, organizing books on the floor and shelving them for sales, and assessing the value of rare pieces and finding homes for them.
Volunteers will especially be needed for the upcoming sale June 15-17. Books to Benefit sales offer over 20,000 books.
Alexis Kalish's passion for uplifting the minds of others through the Regional Office of Education #17 STAR Adult Literacy program is jumping pages as she was named the third quarter ExtraOrdinary Woman of 2022.
