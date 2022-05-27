Books to Benefit sale set for June 2-4 in Normal

NORMAL — Books to Benefit, a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit supporting literacy, will have a book sale June 2-4 at 360 Wylie Drive in Normal.

Hours are 4-8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free Friday and Saturday, and $10 on Thursday. Proceeds from the event will benefit STAR Adult Literacy and literacy programs at YouthBuild McLean County.

Books to Benefit offers a wide selection of affordable fiction and nonfiction, offering books of all ages and interests. Books are arranged alphabetically by subject on shelves and tables, with fiction arranged alphabetically by author. For this sale, shoppers will find a selection of architecture books, audiobooks, large-print books, baseball books and more.

Books to Benefit will start accepting donations for their next sale on Wednesday, June 22. They accept donations of gently used books, CDs and DVDs.

Visit books2benefit.com for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3240. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.