Books to Benefit plans sale Nov. 10-13 in Normal

NORMAL — Books to Benefit will host its semi-annual sale Thursday-Sunday, Nov. 10-13, at 360 Wylie Drive in Normal.
The local nonprofit will have over 20,000 volumes available. Proceeds from the sale will go to literacy programs in the area, including STAR Adult Literacy, Youth Build of McLean County reading and literacy programs, and scholarships to help nontraditional students at Heartland Community College pay for textbooks.
The four-day sale takes place from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, with a $10 entry fee; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday with no admission cost; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday with no admission cost; and noon-4 p.m. Sunday, when books will be half price and there will be no admission cost. Hardback books are $2 and paperbacks are 50 cents. Hardcover children's books are $1.
The sale will include books on the Civil War, biography, science fiction, mysteries, Christmas books, sports and early American crafts, and more. Bundles of books or DVDs will be available, along with a table of like-new children's and adult books published in the past year.
A raffle will feature a "book pillow" in a Dick and Jane fabric and will include a Dick and Jane reader. Raffle tickets are $1.
The organization is not currently taking book donations, but will begin again Dec. 3. A list of what is and not accepted can be found at Books2Benefit.com.
Stephanie Long, left, and her mother, Kathy Gossard, look over their new book, a Civil War officer's training manual that belonged to Gossard's great-great-great-uncle, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at Books to Benefit in the Crossroads Center, Normal.