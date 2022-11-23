Boil order lifted in Downs

DOWNS — The boil order in Downs has been lifted after a week.
The boil order was initially implemented Nov. 14, lifted Nov. 16 and then reinstated Nov. 18, according to the village's website. It cites freezing pipes as the reason for the most recent order.
"Due to the renovation on the water tower the village was connected to Water Pressure Tanks since the beginning of October," the site read. "Unfortunately, the weather turned to super cold temperatures when we had 3-5 days left before being reconnected to the tower through the usual pipes."
Wednesday's change does not effect the boil order set for homes and businesses on Lincoln Street from 301 S. Lincoln St. to 405 S. Lincoln St.
Consumers under a boil order should boil all drinking and culinary water for at least five minutes before use, according to the
Illinois EPA. This is due to the potential for bacteria in the water.
Sarah Shields of Normal gives back to Central Illinois families with Cam's Cards, in honor of her late son.
Clay Jackson
Photos: District 87 therapy dogs
Oakland Elementary School Psychologist Cyndy Alvarez and Mateo show love to first grader Ruth Harris.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
First grade instructor Elana Heinonen, right, enjoys her time with Oakland Elementary School Psychologist Cyndy Alvarez and therapy dog, Mateo.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Oakland Elementary School Psychologist Cyndy Alvarez goes into a classroom with her own therapy dog, Mateo, a 3-year-old half Australian shepherd and half poodle.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Oakland Elementary School Psychologist Cyndy Alvarez shows off a trick with Mateo to the classroom taught by Dawn Conroy.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Oakland Elementary School Psychologist Cyndy Alvarez and with her own therapy dog, Mateo, work in a fourth grade classroom.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
School Psychologist Cyndy Alvarez and her therapy dog, Mateo, a 3-year-old half Australian shepherd and half poodle mix, walk the halls at Oakland Elementary.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Livvy, left, enjoys the comfort from first graders including Bair Marion at Washington Elementary School.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
First grader Emma Fifarek, left, enjoys her time with Livvy at Washington.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Livvy, left, checks out first grader Ethan Seckler at Washington Elementary School.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Livvy, left, enjoys the comfort from first graders Jack Borst, left to right, Willow Sorenson, Waylon Conlin and Ezekiel Darnall at Washington Elementary School.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
First grader Emma Fifarek, left, enjoys her time with Livvy at Washington Elementary.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.