 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert

Boil order lifted in Downs

  • 0

DOWNS — The boil order in Downs has been lifted after a week.

The boil order was initially implemented Nov. 14, lifted Nov. 16 and then reinstated Nov. 18, according to the village's website. It cites freezing pipes as the reason for the most recent order.

Boil order continues for Downs

"Due to the renovation on the water tower the village was connected to Water Pressure Tanks since the beginning of October," the site read. "Unfortunately, the weather turned to super cold temperatures when we had 3-5 days left before being reconnected to the tower through the usual pipes."

Wednesday's change does not effect the boil order set for homes and businesses on Lincoln Street from 301 S. Lincoln St. to 405 S. Lincoln St.

Get your kicks on Bloomington-Normal's Route 66 bike route

Consumers under a boil order should boil all drinking and culinary water for at least five minutes before use, according to the Illinois EPA. This is due to the potential for bacteria in the water.

Sarah Shields of Normal gives back to Central Illinois families with Cam's Cards, in honor of her late son.

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Indonesian rescue workers race to find survivors after Java quake

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News