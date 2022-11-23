Boil order lifted in Downs

DOWNS — The boil order in Downs has been lifted after a week.

The boil order was initially implemented Nov. 14, lifted Nov. 16 and then reinstated Nov. 18, according to the village's website. It cites freezing pipes as the reason for the most recent order.

"Due to the renovation on the water tower the village was connected to Water Pressure Tanks since the beginning of October," the site read. "Unfortunately, the weather turned to super cold temperatures when we had 3-5 days left before being reconnected to the tower through the usual pipes."

Wednesday's change does not effect the boil order set for homes and businesses on Lincoln Street from 301 S. Lincoln St. to 405 S. Lincoln St.

Consumers under a boil order should boil all drinking and culinary water for at least five minutes before use, according to the Illinois EPA. This is due to the potential for bacteria in the water.