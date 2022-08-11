Boil order lifted at Fairview Avenue in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Water samples taken after a Wednesday water main break along Fairview Avenue have come back clear.

Residents who were placed under a boil order in the area are recommended to flush their water system.

The order was issued Wednesday to residents and businesses on Fairview Avenue between East Washington and East Grove streets.

Flushing includes removing faucet aerators and screens from all cold water taps or fixtures and opening all cold water taps, starting in the lower level of the home. Water should run for at least 30 minutes at the farthest tap opened.

Taps should be turned off starting with the ones on the top floor.

For more information, call the Bloomington Public Works Department Water Division at 309-434-2225 between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or the Bloomington Police Department non-emergency number at 309-820-8888 outside of office hours.